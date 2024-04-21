Plans to clean up PMB drug hot spots

Durban — The leadership of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has committed to working with the Msunduzi Municipality and the police to flush out drug dealers and addicts from taxi ranks in Pietermaritzburg that were identified as hot spots. A two-day crime-fighting summit at Harry Gwala Stadium this week noted how crime was spiralling out of control in Pietermaritzburg and was rendering the city uninhabitable while chasing away potential investors.

The gathering featured organised business and included the taxi industry, private security, the police, Durban University of Technology and the University of KwaZulu-Natal. The gathering included representatives from eThekwini Municipality who shared some of their experiences and how they had dealt with challenges associated with drugs. Some of the problems identified as sources of lawlessness were:

Drug and alcohol abuse in the central business district.

Inadequate enforcement of by-laws

Proliferation of undocumented foreign nationals. Aside from drug trafficking at taxi ranks, car wash businesses were also identified as contributing to urban decay, with questions raised on where and how those who operated car washes were getting their water. Delegates pointed to the emergence of an informal vehicle mechanic trade in parts of the CBD as also contributing to decay. The decay was evident in the form of blocked drains which were a result of illegal traders. These included salon operators who dumped their used hair products everywhere. According to delegates, this called for tighter enforcement of by-laws including demarcating certain spots for such trade.

While there were concerns the municipality did not have the capacity to deal with the contravention of its by-laws, many suggested this could be addressed with partnerships between the city, private businesses and civil society. Riaan Holtzhausen of Safe Cities, a civic organisation, said the two-day gathering would be judged on the success of the clampdown on crime. “We are encouraged by the commitments to work together for the good of our city; the important part now will be the implementation. There is no doubt that if we stick to the commitments, such a goal will be achieved,” he said.

Msunduzi deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize admitted a lot had gone wrong in the city but stressed they were committed to making the city better. Mkhize challenged the leadership of the taxi industry to play their part. “As a kid, I remember a time when there was a taxi rank that was clean and would not be a centre of any unpleasantness. Fishy characters would not dare go to the rank,” Mkhize lamented. He said he was encouraged by those who attended the summit and confident that it was not just a talk shop.

Santaco uMgungundlovu chairperson Themba Mweli admitted taxi ranks have become havens of drugs, but vowed that this would be attended to with the urgency it deserved. Part of the initiative will involve working with the police to help provide intelligence on drug dealers. “We will help deal with the situation because this is our city and it is our customers who are exposed to crime and we will not sit by and allow criminals to do as they please,” Mweli said.