Pmb class of 1974 to reunite after 50 years

RAISETHORPE Secondary School’s class of 1974 are calling on their classmates from 50 years ago to join their milestone reunion. The 50th golden jubilee celebration will take place on August 31, at the Raisethorpe Secondary School in Pietermaritzburg.

The Pietermaritzburg school has shaped the lives of countless students over the past seven decades. It was a primary school for the coloured community since 1962 and in 1965 opened its doors as a high school with the first intake of 250 Indian learners. Pranesh Singh, a member of the organising committee, said of a class of 140 learners, they were able to connect with over 50 former classmates. “Sadly some have passed on. But those that we have been able to reach are thrilled to get together again and reconnect and reminisce. We have a set up a WhatsApp group that has about 58 members. It’s been lovely catching up and learning what the others have been up to, learn about their families and achievements.

“We are hoping to connect to more of our classmates. The reunion promises to be an evening of reconnecting and sharing memories from down memory lane. This is also a tribute to our former teachers, who are still around, and thank them for helping in our success,” Singh said. He said more than 40 have said they will attend the event. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet up with old friends. Many of our colleagues have made good progress in life. There are some who are overseas who we would like to host,” Singh said.

Vinesh Maikoo, reunion committee chairperson, said the event would be a special meeting again at their alma mater. “We are pulling out all the stops to ensure that this reunion is a truly unforgettable experience for everyone involved. It’s a time to celebrate our shared history as we walk down memory lane, and to honour the bonds that were forged during our time at Raisethorpe School,” Maikoo said. “May I congratulate the matric class of 1974 for achieving this memorable and noteworthy milestone of half a century – truly a milestone to commemorate and to celebrate. Well done on choosing to reconnect with your Alma Mater, your educators and your classmates. A glimpse at the honours board reveals that the class of ‘74 achieved a host of academic and sporting achievements and accolades. My best wishes to the organising committee of this very special commemorative function,” said PT Gounden, the principal at Raisethorpe Secondary School.