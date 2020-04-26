Police accused of being 'vindictive' for arresting man over isolation wards at children home

Durban - The chief executive of a Durban home for the aged and destitute children claimed his arrest this week for allegedly defying lockdown regulations by constructing isolation wards at the Chatsworth premises was “wrongful” and “vindictive”. Narendra Pattundeen, chief executive of the Aryan Benevolent Home (ABH), said they were being “proactive” in creating isolation wards should the Covid-19 virus - which is known to severely impact elderly people - break out at their facility. But he and Roshan Lutchman, director of Rapid Builders and Contractors CC, the company conducting the construction work, were both arrested by metro police, in spite of producing the necessary “essential services” permits. Lutchman’s 38 employees, who were working on the building, which is meant to house more than 100 patients and was near completion, were also detained by police. The workers were released with a warning shortly after their arrest, but Lutchman and Pattundeen were both charged with contravening the National Disaster Management Act.

After a few hours in detention, they were granted bail of R500 each with the assistance of their attorney, Bob Badhur.

A condition of bail was that they both appear at the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court in July.

Pattundeen said their building project, which cost more than R20million, was completely halted when the lockdown became effective in March.

Heeding President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent Covid-19 call for facilities such as the ABH to provide isolation wards, Pattundeen said he asked Lutchman to apply for an essential permit that would allow him to complete the construction work.

“We have always maintained very strict protocols at ABH to ensure we are not affected by the virus.

"But we realised that if any of our residents got sick, then we would have extra isolation wards to accommodate them.

"Presently, we only have four isolation wards.”

Pattundeen said Rapid Contractors secured the “essential service” permit last week and work resumed.

Workers and others who visited the construction site had exclusive use of a separate entrance, away from our main entry boom, and the entire site was cordoned off.

“We put these measures in place to avoid interaction and any risk of Covid-19 infection at the main residence.

“If there had been no disturbances, we would have had about 24 isolation wards ready by now.”

Pattundeen said from the time the metro police officers arrived at the ABH, they allegedly displayed “hostile” and “aggressive” behaviour and were dismissive of the essential permits they produced.

“They accused me of contaminating the residents.”

He claimed that the metro police officers also threatened to shut the 99-year-old home’s administration building, which was vital to the ABH's daily functioning.

When he asked to be excused momentarily to attend to a resident who was in severe emotional distress, Pattundeen said a policeman intimidated him. He was eventually allowed to help the resident after Lutchman intervened and pleaded with police.

Concerned about physical distancing issues, Pattundeen also offered police the use of the ABH’s minibuses to transport the 38 workers to the Chatsworth police station, but he was refused.

Instead, the workers were loaded into three vehicles, he said.

Pattundeen travelled with Lutchman to the station and they were escorted by police.

“I am 66 years old; I’ve never been treated so disrespectfully in my life. The humiliation was great,” he said.

Lutchman said the “abusive conduct” of police made him feel like a “hardened criminal”, even after a senior metro officer vetted his essential services permit online at the station and found that it was authentic.

“They accused me of operating illegally. The way in which one policeman questioned my safety officer at the site, it was clear that he did not understand Covid-19 lockdown regulations,” said Lutchman.

Badhur said some metro police conducted themselves as if they were above the law and showed blatant disregard to his client’s rights.

“I have been instructed to lay complaints with metro police heads.

“I will also approach the National Prosecuting Authority regarding the unlawful and malicious charges.”

Badhur said his clients had complied with all the essential services requirements and received the necessary authority to conduct work.

"They were targeted unjustifiably and there was no need for their arrest."

Badhur said he found it strange that officers who were meant to uphold lockdown regulations had “bundled” 38 workers into three vehicles in complete disregard for physical distancing requirements.

No comment from the SAPS was forthcoming by the time of publication.

