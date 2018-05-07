Bonginkosi Msibi, the son of Vusi Msibi who died on Friday, with some of his father’s medals from 18 Comrades. Picture Leon Lestrade/ANA.

DURBAN - A police probe is finally underway into a hit and run accident which led to death of a well-known Durban North gardener who was a stalwart Comrades Marathon runner.

Vusi Msibi, 49, died on Friday after he succumbed to his injuries.

He spent the last three weeks fighting for his life in a Durban hospital after being knocked on Blackburn Road, in Durban North, on April 16.

Msibi, an 18 time Comrades Marathon runner was allegedly knocked by the driver of an eThekwini Municipality vehicle.

It was alleged by an eyewitness who contacted Msibi’s employer, that metro police were also on the scene.

However, Marshall Security’s Kyle Van Reenen said that by the time an ambulance arrived at the scene, the driver had fled.

After the Sunday Tribune featured Msibi’s story two days ago, police had contacted his son, Bonginkosi Msibi, to assist with opening a case.

A case of culpable homicide has since been opened at the Greenwood Park SAPS.

Msibi was well-known in the Durban North community having worked for several families in the area. Before his death, the community rallied together to raise funds towards Msibi’s recovery.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Zwane said anyone with information on the hit and run incident should contact Greenwood Park SAPS station commander Colonel Mngadi on 082 469 6479.



