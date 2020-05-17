Police link claim over R300K stash of booze seized during raid

Durban – Police investigators believe a stash of alcohol valued over R300 000, recovered during a raid at a Verulam bus depot, might have been items confiscated during fieldwork by SAPS Phoenix members. The investigators also found a large consignment of personal protective equipment (PPE), which included sanitisers and masks, belonging to SAPS Phoenix, stored in a trailer during Thursday’s raid. Acting on a tip-off, the operation was conducted by members from KZN’s Public Order Policing (POP) Unit. A man, 47, who claimed to be associated with some senior police officers, was taken in for questioning and released. When the POP team stormed into the depot and attempted to search a locked container, the owner alleged he did not have the key. After police threatened to break the lock, the owner relented and police discovered the alcohol.

The owner alleged the alcohol belonged to him and was bought ahead of the lockdown.

The investigators also swooped on a trailer which contained PPE and were in the process of arresting the owner.

By then a senior officer from SAPS Phoenix arrived at the bus yard, attempted to prevent the man’s arrest and confiscation of the PPE and said it belonged to his station. He explained that there was no sufficient room, therefore it was kept at the bus depot.

Another head from SAPS Phoenix contacted the lead investigator and confirmed he had given authority for the PPE to be stored there.

However, when the team attempted to lodge the exhibits, they initially encountered resistance, but were eventually processed when heads from the provincial task team intervened.

During an interview with the investigating team, the owner of the depot claimed he had close relations with the senior officers from SAPS Phoenix.

Brigadier Vish Naidoo, the SAPS national spokesperson, confirmed the raid and that a 47-year-old man had been taken in for questioning.

