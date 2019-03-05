Durban - POLICE have confirmed there is no case of assault against Babes Wodumo. Earlier on Tuesday, Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo's lawyer claimed they had opened a case of assault against Babes Wodumo, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane.

Maphumulo’s lawyer, Pat Magwaza, told eNCA on Tuesday that the kwaito musician had opened a counter-charge of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm (assault GBH) against Babes Wodumo. This was also repeated by Maphumulo during a media briefing outside court on Tuesday.

Maphumulo was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and is accused of assaulting his long-time partner on Sunday night. The alleged incident was captured in a video which went viral on social media on Monday. Maphumulo was seen allegedly beating Babes Wodumo in a video which was beamed live on the gqom musician’s Instagram page.

The two had been involved in a verbal confrontation.

Magwaza told eNCA the musician had opened a charge of assault GBH against Babes Wodumo. He said his client was injured by the gqom star during their alleged fight.

However, police said they were not aware of this.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said there was no assault case opened against Babes Wodumo. He verified the information with the investigating officer and challenged Magwaza or Maphumulo to produce a case number.

Magwaza said Maphumulo was arrested while opening a case against Babes Wodumo.

"We started the process of opening case, but we could not finish the process because they arrested him. I engaged with them and said why are you arresting him for common assault," said Magwaza.

"We are on the way to the Westville Police Station to finish the process. The statement is there, it has been there since Monday. There is an Occurrence Book entry at the station that was made on Monday morning, that is what will be used to open the case," he said.

Maphumulo appeared at the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday,

Earlier on Tuesday, Babes Wodumo’s father, Reverend Welcome Simelane called on families of domestic violence victims to be supportive of their children. He also revealed that Babes Wodumo was receiving medical care at a Durban hospital.

The family thanked South Africans, musicians and community leaders for supporting their daughter, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane.

Sunday Tribune