DURBAN - “You’re a f*** journalist? I’ll show you what’s a f*** journalist!!!”

I can’t remember the policeman’s face who uttered these violent words at me, because he had lifted me from behind with my backpack and dragged me into the Chatsworth Central Police Station. All the while, I had my hands up shouting: “I’m a journalist from Independent Media, stop!”

I was in Chatsworth covering the protests outside the police station where thousands had come out to call on police to do better in the aftermath of 9-year-old Sadia Sukhraj’s death.

Three policemen shoved me into the police station, swearing at me for filming one of their members tackling a protestor to the ground. They wanted to search my bags and wanted me to delete the footage.

ALSO READ: Little Sadia Sukhraj laid to rest

Sadia Sukhraj's parents cry and pray in front of her little coffin

Similarly, dozens of members of the public had been allegedly assaulted by the men in blue on Monday night.

They had been part of thousands who gathered outside the police station from the afternoon calling for urgent intervention of police in their community following the death of the little girl who was killed in a dramatic shootout in Shallcross.

Outraged, members of the public had been gathering throughout the day outside the Chatsworth Central police station, which is investigating the murder and carjacking.

Everest Primary School held a special assembly to mourn the loss of Sadia Sukhraj. Picture: Leon Lestrade

But their calls for urgent police action against violent crimes turned to frantic screams when Public Order Police (POP) fired at the crowd with rubber bullets and stun grenades.

Some protestors described the incident as a ‘nightmare within seconds’.

After the crowd whittled to small groups of people, some members of the public were seen intimidating the police, with vulgarities.

When a man yelled “Your mother’s p***” a member of the POP lost his cool, and launched himself at the civilian, and a scuffle ensued.

Upon trying to record the incident my phone was almost grabbed by another policemen, who came from behind.

I shouted: “Hey I’m a journalist”

And that’s when three policemen decided it was time for me to get out of there. I was dragged into the police foyer inside the police station, with a police official demanding me to delete all footage I have, and wanting to check my bag.

Fortunately, they were distracted and went outside, but I was still not allowed to leave. I was effectively detained by the police, my only crime was being a journalist and having footage that according to the actions of these men in blue, did not paint the police in a positive light.

Inside the foyer I was with two other reporters from the SABC who had been “detained”. About 10-15 minutes later, we were told we could leave, but we were not allowed to return towards the barricades where there was unrest, rather, to move away from the station. Effectively, this was “go home”.

Sadia Sukhraj

This is the first incident of this kind I have come across which went against the principles of press freedom.

Here are five things the police said to me that left me shocked:

“You’re a f*** journalist? I’ll show you what’s a f*** journalist!!!”. This comment was made by the police officer who dragged me from the unrest scene. “Delete that footage now. And check her bag.” This comment was made by a Metro Police captain. “No this is a national key point, you can’t just film anything here”. These extraordinary comments were made by the Chatsworth SAPS spokesperson after the incident. “Well, you didn’t see what they were doing to our police station before you came here.” The Chatsworth SAPS spokesperson again, relaying why police fired rubber bullets at the protestors. “Put your phone away now and go, go the other side,” said a metro police officer as we were freed from temporary detention and hindered from doing our work.

I wrote to the SAPS on Monday night to inform them of the treatment I personally endured - being manhandled and told to delete footage, along with what some protesters referred to as “police brutality” and we asked how the police would be addressing the matter?

Essentially the police did not address all these issues raised above, they failed to answer questions around why journalists were detained, manhandled and threatened.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala responded word-for-word with a press statement that had been circulated to all media who made queries about the events of Chatsworth. This was her response on behalf of the SAPS:

Forensic investigators spent hours at a crime scene where a 9-year-old girl was killed in a botched hijacking of a Hyundai SUV in Shallcross, Durban. Picture: Thokozani Mabunda

“We strongly condemn the violent protest that took place last night outside the Chatsworth police station where 1 000 community members embarked in a violent protest action. They were burning tyres, blockaded the road with burning tyres and hurled objects at the station premises. Police had to use stun grenade and tearsmoke to disperse the unruly crowd.

“We are appealing to community members to exercise their right to protest peacefully, by communicating their grievances in a peaceful manner. There are community leaders within the community that must also be used by community members to engage in a peaceful talks or meetings with SAPS.

“The protest of whatever nature should be conducted in a peaceful manner and within the rule of the law. We will continue to act firmly against any acts of violence directed to any human being or that results in the destruction of the property. The police vehicles were also damaged during the violent protest last night. A total of 20 suspects were arrested last night for public violence. They will appear in the Chatsworth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow,” she said.

Sigh.

NOTE TO READER: Karinda Jagmohan will lay a formal complaint with the police, while the Sunday Tribune, will inturn lay formal complaints with senior police in KwaZulu-Natal and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).



