Police union calls for swift arrest of cop killers

Durban - The South African Policing Union (SAPU) in KwaZulu-Natal has called for a speedy arrest after an uMlazi SAPS officer was shot dead on Monday evening and another officer was wounded in the incident. The police members, who were all stationed at uMlazi SAPS, Constables AB Magwaza, N Mathengela and S Mkhize, were shot after purchasing food at an outlet in Mega City.

According to the police statement, it is alleged that when the officers were driving out of the food outlet, two men approached them and one drew out a firearm and fired five shots towards the police officers, killing Magwaza, who was the driver, while Mkhize sustained gunshot wounds. Gunmen opened fire on three on-duty SAPS officers who were purchasing food at an outlet in Mega City, uMlazi, on Monday evening. Picture: Khaya Ngwenya Nurse Mdletshe, SAPU’s provincial secretary, condemned the shooting of the three officers and labelled the incident as “a clear declaration of war against the state”. “As SAPU in KwaZulu-Natal we are disturbed by this trend that is clearly visible where our province seems to be competing with Gauteng and the Western Cape in terms of killing the men and women in blue. This is a disturbing picture that has to be dealt with now,” she said.

Mdletshe said the union was calling on the authorities to avail all the necessary resources for the case and that it should be given the priority it deserves. “We would also like to challenge the management to make sure that the suspects are brought to book before the deceased member is laid to rest. We do acknowledge that it will be too little too late and it will not bring back Constable Magwaza. However, if the suspects are off the streets that little consolation will serve as a deterrent to other would-be police killers that they will be dealt with severely. “The senseless and violent attacks on the men and women in blue are totally unacceptable. We cannot allow this situation where our members are attacked and killed for merely wearing the blue uniform,” she added.

SAPU has also called upon provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to assist in availing counselling to the other police officials who were with the deceased member. “We are appealing to him because the SAPS Employee Health and Wellness Programme is ineffective if it does exist. The trauma that those members have witnessed needs professional help. SAPU calls upon law-abiding citizens in uMlazi to come forward with the necessary information that will lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the two suspects. We would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family of Constable Magwaza. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this darkest period,” added Mdletshe. SUNDAY TRIBUNE