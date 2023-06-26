Primary school principal suspended for allegedly taking bribe for job

DURBAN - A principal of a primary school in Pinetown, who allegedly took a bribe from an unemployed teacher who approached him to secure a teaching post, has been suspended by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education. The teacher, who asked to not be named, said she met the principal last year and paid him R15 000 in exchange for a job.

She had resigned from a teaching post prior to their encounter. “I paid the money towards the end of the first term in 2022. He told me that I needed to pay soon so that he could talk to other members from the Pinetown District and some from the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) to organise the job for me. “He requested that I paid this amount in cash and said that I would be called to start working as soon as schools resumed for the second term,” she said.

She said that when the schools reopened, there was no communication until she phoned the principal. “I did a follow-up and he sent me a bulletin for a promotional post for the position of head of department (HOD) and told me to apply there. He validated the application for me before sending it through,” she said. The woman said that she waited in anticipation until she was called for an interview at another primary school. However, she did not get any feedback, and was told by the principal to be patient.

She said she followed up in November and was informed that she had been unsuccessful. The woman said she confronted the principal and asked for a refund, which he promised to give, but said that he was still busy with exams. She then went to the principal’s school on November 30 to confront him and he gave her the option of waiting for other posts in January, waiting for the bulletin and applying as HOD or getting a full refund. She asked for her money back.

Despite this, the principal did not pay and she then reported the matter to the police, who confronted him. He promised to pay back the bribe by December 15, but failed to do so. However, the woman said she last spoke to him in December when he promised to give her a refund and has not heard from him since, nor was he answering her calls. The Sunday Tribune was furnished with screenshots of conversations, and a 12-minute voice recording taken in November, of a private confrontation allegedly between the woman and the principal.

In the recording, the man alludes to having accepted R15 000 to secure a job for the woman. He further noted that their initial plan did not go accordingly and agreed to give her a full refund. The woman offers to accept the funds in instalments; however, the man insists on keeping her updated on its availability, before warning her against texting him whenever she wishes to communicate. He further emphasises that he would not be paying her through the bank, but would make means to give her cash in hand instead, to avoid paper trails.