Prominent KZN private schools investigating allegations of racism and bigotry

Durban - Over a week has passed since a prominent all-girls private school in Durban had the spotlight cast on them by former learners who spoke out about years of alleged racism and discrimination. But the school is investigating. The exhumation of these skeletons started when the head of student affairs from Durban Girls College in Musgrave sent an email to all pupils, past and present, about the use of social media to discuss the death of George Floyd, who was a victim of police brutality, in the US. It began by stating that while the school “abhors physical violence” it warned that “your commitment to DGC and integrity must ensure that you use good judgment in your use of social media as you represent the school. This includes not putting other people under pressure to post opinions.” Old girls of the school took to social media to vent about personal experiences whilst attending the school. The posts, which were viewed thousands of times, served as a clarion call for others who commented and reacted to the posts.

They condemned the school for not acknowledging Floyd’s death as a racist attack or for condemning racism.

On Tuesday, former pupils between the matriculant classes of 1996 to 2019 sent the school a letter of demands with the objective of urgent reform for the sake of black people and other marginalized groups.

The letter presented the school with six demands; care and protection for the girls affected by racism and discrimination, an acknowledgement and apology, disciplinary action against staff who were repeatedly implicated, better communication, transparency and collaboration, a new policy and a transformation plan.

The letter read: “The old girls signed this letter hoping the DGC community will draw closer together to guide the school into a stronger future. To actively participate in establishing a transformative environment at DGC through collaborative and representative dialogue.”

Mayuri Govender, a 2005 matriculant and one of the three old girls to release the letter, said she contacted the school last week when everything began.

“The headmistress asked to chat. I took her up on the offer and expressed my disappointment as well as reiterated the contents of my email which were around helping the school transform and their missed opportunity to learn and do better. I was told that the school was taking things very seriously.”

Govender said since then the school had released statements and to get their point across the girls sent the letter of demands.

“The school acknowledged the letter. I also received an email to partake in mediation which I respectfully turned down as we have asked the school for a group meeting with all old girls who are concerned. My concern is a collective concern. So we cannot be meeting one on one behind closed doors. I want to be part of the collective solution and would prefer a group meeting.”



Govender said the school had reached out and asked a select group of old girls to partake in a group mediation.

“It has not yet been confirmed but it is tentatively set for tomorrow.”

Verlie Oosthuizen, a member DGC's board of governors and social media law expert, said the school met with education MEC Kwazi Mshengu earlier in the week to address the allegations.

“The MEC recommended we conduct an independent investigation into the allegations to ascertain whether there has been any wrongdoing and to provide recommendations about whether any steps need to be taken. We are in the process of appointing an independent legal team.”

Oosthuizen said the mediation process began this week between complainants and mediator Judy Dlamini - businesswoman, author and chancellor of the University of the Witwatersrand.

“We approached and appointed Dlamini as an official facilitator. Due to the nature of the proceedings, they are not open to the public and we are providing a safe space. Meetings have already occurred and we are making use of technology to achieve social distancing. We are at the start of the process and we anticipate that there will be numerous meetings and engagements as we are committed to investigating all of the allegations.”

Oosthuizen said they were aware of the demands in the letter from the old girls but were just trying to get the facilitation process “rolling in earnest at this stage.”



“The investigation is ongoing and we do not have any final statement on the allegations at this stage save to say that we are very concerned about what has been brought to our attention and we are committed to the process we have put in place.”

Meanwhile, a number of past and current pupils from St Anne's Diocesan College in the Midlands recounted experiences of alleged racism and bigotry while at the school in a document released on social media titled "Wake Up St Anne's".

St Anne's Diocesan College in the Midlands is establishing an independently chaired commission of inquiry that is expected to start in the coming week. Picture: Facebook.

Over 40 girls, past and present, laid bare their experiences ranging back from 2014, accusing teachers and fellow pupils of discriminatory conduct.

One of the more vocal alums was local comedian Lesego Tlhabi aka Coconut Kelz who made a career with satirist takes on racism and discrimination.

"My entire career is a result of racism experienced behind the gates of St Anne’s. Racism truly took on its most elite form at this KZN boarding school. It’s so important that all old girls read this document of some of the stories and understand how intense and how much of our lives are permeated with macro and micro aggressions."

Tlhabi said St Anne’s was a personal hell that felt like a daily fight against racism every day. "I got a reputation as the angry black girl because I wouldn’t let things go silently and couldn’t wait to leave."

Nicholas Jonsson, chairman of the school's board, said they took the allegations seriously and were committed to urgently investigating each claim independently, and in a way that ensured confidentiality and prevents victimisation.

"To this end, the board has set up a sub-committee to oversee the establishment of a task team that will be chaired independently. It will ensure that all allegations are investigated, make recommendations to the board to take remedial action where necessary, and engage with disaffected stakeholders to shape longer-term solutions. The task team will begin its work in the coming week."

St Anne's headmaster, David Arguile said they now had the golden opportunity to accelerate, possibly redirect, their transformation journey.

"We intend to use this opportunity to sincerely examine what is needed to ensure that we are a school where all agree, and confirm via our actions, that “Black Lives Matter”. I remain convinced that we can become a better school, one where every pupil and staff member believes that they are truly valued and belong."

Sunday Tribune

[email protected]