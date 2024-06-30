Proteas ‘gutted’ by World Cup final loss

Durban — The Proteas Men’s cricket team were left “gutted” after their hopes of delivering a first-ever World Cup crown were dashed by India in heartbreaking fashion at the Kensington Oval in Barbados last night. Chasing a record 177 runs for victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final, Aiden Markram’s team came perilously close before the more experienced Indian team held their nerve to close out a tension-filled seven-run win.

It was India’s second T20 World Cup success after winning the inaugural competition right here at the Wanderers in Johannesburg all the way back in 2007. India also became the first team to win the T20 World Cup without losing a game. India’s master batter Virat Kohli was named Player of the Match for his 76 runs off 59 balls that propelled his team to 176/7, while fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who claimed 2/18 in the final to restrict the Proteas to 169/8, was named Player of the Series. The Proteas certainly filled the nation with belief midway through the run-chase that they might go all the way, especially when middle-order batter Heinrich Klaasen was smashing 52 off 27 balls, which included a 24-run over off left-arm spinner Axar Patel.

There were also worthwhile contributions from Quinton de Kock (39), Tristan Stubbs (31) and David Miller (21), but ultimately it was not enough to get the Proteas over the line. Proteas captain Markram was bitterly disappointed at the final outcome, but believed South African cricket had taken a major step forward with the men’s team qualifying for its first World Cup final since 1992. “Gutted for the time being, it’ll take some time to reflect on a really good campaign, hurts quite a bit but incredibly proud,” Markram said.

“We bowled well, not a lot to work with, it was a chaseable total, batted well, came down to the wire, gutted not to get over the line. “It’s not over until the last ball is over. We never got comfortable. Things happen quickly at the back end, but got into a great position to prove we were worthy finalists. “South Africans are competitive, respectful and will go down with a fight. It’s still a proud moment for us.”