This was among the tributes about the life and times of McBride from his Struggle friend, a former SANDF surgeon general Lieutenant-General Vejay Ramlakan during his funeral service at Durban’s City Hall.
McBride died on Monday in Durban, aged 88. He was accorded a provincial funeral.
More than 1000 mourners listened attentively to Ramlakan while he reminisced about McBride’s active role in the struggle for liberation.
Both Ramlakan and McBride were inseparable when they were incarcerated on Robben Island as political prisoners because of their MK operation. They “got on like a house on fire”.