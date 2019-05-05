An array of election posters from various political parties on poles in Pretoria. Picture: AP African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - While South Africans will have to wait a few days after Wednesday’s voting to find out who has won the national and provincial elections, those gifted with “second sight” already have the answers. This week, psychics and a sangoma told the Sunday Tribune that dirty tricks, an unhappy populace and civil unrest were on the cards for the foreseeable future.

Priscilla Gendron, a psychic who lives in Durban and the UK, said the outcome of the elections would be very close, and then there would be chaos, more rioting and discord.

She said the ANC in particular was in for a big surprise.

Gendron, the organiser of the Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Festival, which takes place at Gateway from next Thursday, said she had a vision of snakes crawling through her house, which was a symbol of the country.

In her vision, she answered a knock at her door, and a man with the letters MM on his lapel managed to bring about peace and take the snakes away.

She said the man came with a “flag of peace”.

“South Africans must not lose heart completely; things will get better but we need to get through the next few months,” Gendron said.

Mkhulu Magwaza, a traditional healer from Winterveld in Gauteng, also believes violence will follow the elections. He said the ANC had become complacent while in power, and had not worked hard enough to prove its worth to the electorate.

“The ANC will win again but the win is not always pure; there’s a whole lot of stuff that happens behind elections that we don’t know of,” he said.

Many promises were made to South Africans but few of them materialised.

Magwaza said many politicians in the biggest parties challenging the ANC were members of the ANC, and the electorate would therefore find it difficult to trust them.

Kloof-based psychic Lynn Monoky said since childhood she had the ability to see and know what others could not.

“The ANC is going to lose quite a few votes, provided they are counted correctly,” she said.

Monoky believed the DA would have a strong showing at the polls and surprise many people, while Julius Malema and the EFF would also gain ground.

“Julius is the one to watch in the future,” she said.

However, she predicted that after the elections there would be a lot of upheaval and fighting because of the results. Referring to the chaos in the Durban city centre, which led to the sabotaging of services like water, she said the ANC effectively warned voters that things could become much worse if it did not win.

She said the recent situation was created “just to cause subliminal fear amongst the masses”.

Monoky said in the coming months the economy would be in disarray, the cost of living would rise, overseas companies would disinvest and it would take at least three years for the country to turn the corner.

Sunday Tribune