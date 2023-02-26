Quake hero and son die days apart

Linda Herbst, whose husband Paul Herbst died last Tuesday, will now have to make arrangements to bury Sevaughn, who was killed on Friday. Paul, who was the KZN director at Medi Response, had travelled with rescue teams and the Gift of The Givers to be part of the Türkiye mission.

Durban - A wife who was preparing to bury her husband on Tuesday has lost her son in a motorbike accident.

Sevaughn Herbst who was preparing to bury his father next week, has died. Picture: Facebook

He received a hero’s welcome at the OR Tambo International Airport last Saturday, along with the others. It remains unclear how Paul died but the outpouring of sympathy continues. The death of Sevaughn, who had also worked as a paramedic at IPSS Medical Rescue, has come as a shock to many.

On Friday morning his mother Linda shared details of her husband’s funeral, mentioning that she was left with her two sons. Hours later she shared on social media that within a matter of four days her family had gone from being four members to only two.

“My beloved son Sevaughn passed away in a tragic motorbike accident. I am numb, in disbelief. We have not even buried Paul yet. Go easy my baby, you have so much love waiting for you as you cross over.