Quake hero and son die days apart

Durban - A wife who was preparing to bury her husband on Tuesday has lost her son in a motorbike accident.
Linda Herbst, whose husband Paul Herbst died last Tuesday, will now have to make arrangements to bury Sevaughn, who was killed on Friday. Paul, who was the KZN director at Medi Response, had travelled with rescue teams and the Gift of The Givers to be part of the Türkiye mission.
He received a hero’s welcome at the OR Tambo International Airport last Saturday, along with the others. It remains unclear how Paul died but the outpouring of sympathy continues. The death of Sevaughn, who had also worked as a paramedic at IPSS Medical Rescue, has come as a shock to many.
On Friday morning his mother Linda shared details of her husband’s funeral, mentioning that she was left with her two sons. Hours later she shared on social media that within a matter of four days her family had gone from being four members to only two.
“My beloved son Sevaughn passed away in a tragic motorbike accident. I am numb, in disbelief. We have not even buried Paul yet. Go easy my baby, you have so much love waiting for you as you cross over.
Double heartbreak as Paul Herbst's son dies in a crash days after his death
‘We are deeply saddened’ - Gift of Givers director on the death of Paul Herbst
Tributes pour in for SA rescuer who died after returning from Türkiye
Medi Response KZN director Paul Herbst has died - just days after returning from earthquake hit Türkiye
Sniffer dogs hailed for assisting recovery teams in Türkiye-Syria earthquake aftermath
I adore you endlessly.” The IPSS Medical Rescue team said Sevaughn would be remembered for his warm smile, kindness and sense of humour. Paul’s funeral will be held at the Grace Family Church in Ballito.
SUNDAY TRIBUNE