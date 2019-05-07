Dheenadayalan Reddy, the deceased, held a black belt in karate

Durban - The man accused of murdering a deaf karate instructor was granted R10 000 bail at the Chatsworth Magistrates Court on Monday.



Gershom Levi Perumal, 25, who was arrested and charged for the murder of hearing impaired karate instructor, Dheenadayalan Reddy, was granted R10 000 bail after he appeared in court.





Part of his bail conditions include that Perumal is not allowed to enter Moorton, Chatsworth where the deceased and his family reside. He was arrested at his place of employment on April 18 and initially remanded in police custody.





His formal bail application was held last Tuesday and postponed to Monday.





Reddy, who was hearing impaired, was allegedly hit with a bar table and kicked in the stomach during the assault at Hotel Savera. He was hospitalised and in critical condition since the incident on March 2. He succumbed to his injuries on April 16.



In a statement, as part of his bail application, Perumal said he had gone to the hotel with his girlfriend, her brother and her friend. He alleged the deceased interfered with his partner.

Perumal said they then moved away and at a later stage the deceased began to touch his girlfriend inappropriately.

“An altercation ensued where the deceased attacked me and I defended myself. I acted in self-defence. I had earlier learnt that the deceased was a black belt, second Dan, and was capable of inflicting substantial injury. I left the hotel and was unaware of the deceased’s condition until my arrest,” said Perumal in affidavit submitted to court.

It was established that Reddy had suffered internal injuries which included a ruptured intestine and brain damage.

Lenny Reddy, brother of the deceased, said it had been a tough time for the family.

"We just want closure and for justice to be served, we know that justice and the truth will come out during the trial but nothing will ever bring my brother back," he said.

Perumal will return to court on June 19.





Sunday Tribune