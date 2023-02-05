R60m spent on repairing Moses Mabhida Stadium

Durban - eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has revealed that the City has spent about R60 million repairing Moses Mabhida Stadium’s structural defects – which have yet to completed. Kaunda was responding to the Sunday Tribune’s report about the state of the stadium which is undergoing major repairs.

Story continues below Advertisement

Repairs are still underway at Moses Mabhida Stadium. Picture Khaya Ngwenya The Tribune had reported on the repair work on structural defects that were pointed out by the engineers to ensure the stadium remains safe to use. The extent of decay of the 13-yearold stadium has forced some tenants to move out as it was deemed unsafe for them to continue operating there. Some sections of the R3.4 billion 2010 World Cup facility have since been repaired, particularly the roof, while some sections of the stadium have been demolished and are in the process of being rebuilt. In a brief response during a full council meeting on Friday, Kaunda admitted that the stadium had defects but maintained that it remained operational and fit to serve its purpose.

A section of Moses Mabhida Stadium that has been close due to the repairs. Picture Khaya Ngwenya. “Yes, there are challenges, we acknowledge that, we do not deny,” he said in response to questions about the issue of the stadium. The Sunday Tribune had sent a list of questions to the municipality to establish the exact amount needed to repair the facility and whether there were guarantees given by the contractor. However, municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela would not provide answers to the questions but instead issued a statement that failed to address the questions about the required repairs and financial implications. He said the stadium was fully operational and compliant with the City’s structural engineers’ specifications and the requirements of various football and events regulatory bodies.

Story continues below Advertisement

While the stadium was only 13 years old, he blamed ageing for the defects. “Anywhere in the world, designs do age and like any structure of this size and age, it is currently undergoing major maintenance. “The maintenance being carried out encompasses both the structural aspect and retail sections. “The timing of this initiative coincides with the unfolding process of filling vacant shops that will see a rise in retail occupancy levels before the end of the year. “The stadium is also due for a second phase of assessment in accordance with the asset management plan rollout,” Mayisela said. “Local and international engineering firms will conduct this assessment between March and June 2023. “To date, Moses Mabhida Stadium towers above all stadia that were constructed to host the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

Story continues below Advertisement

The country must rest assured that this facility is safe and poses no threat to anyone deciding to visit it. We, therefore, call for a stop to disinformation peddled by unscrupulous groupings whose sole mission is to see event organisers snubbing the city. We want to reiterate that the facility is structurally sound and safe to host major events,” he said. Thabani Mthethwa, the DA caucus leader, said while they had not received an engineering report about the state of the stadium, the defects showed poor workmanship, given the age of the stadium. “The City had been speaking about repairing the stadium but they also re-prioritised the funds. “Our concern was that it has proved to be unable to sustain itself. We are also worried about the non-disclosure of the finances that will be required. We will be enquiring about all the details from the city manager,” Mthethwa said.