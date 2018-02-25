DURBAN - THE leader of the anti-Indian lobby group Injenje Yaba Nguni, has threatened to set alight film-maker Anant Singh’s offices if his new show portrayed racial tensions between Indians and Africans as isolated incidents.

Phumlani Mfeka said Imbewu: The Seed, which is produced by Singh, Duma ka Ndlovu and actor-cum-producer, Leleti Khumalo, would aim to sugar coat tensions between the two communities in KwaZulu-Natal.

The producers have billed the show, which is set to air on e.tv in April, as one that would promote social cohesion by showing the multicultural environment in the province.

“We will interpret it as a antagonism and ensure the offices of Videovision Entertainment in KZN burn to the ground,” said Mfeka.

He said the show was aimed at misleading people and his organisation intended to bring an interdict against it.

“You must understand the seriousness of this issue. First, the provincial government initiated a number of social cohesion commissions and councils because of the advocacy that we have been leading on this very issue.

“When there is a TV show that misleads the public, of course that will inspire contempt,” he said.

Phumlani Mfeka of Injenje Yaba Nguni

Mfeka has in the past been accused of hate speech for his comments against Indian business people. The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and the Human Rights Commission laid complaints in 2014 when Mfeka said in newspapers and newsletters that Indians - including Mahatma Gandhi - were racist and responsible for the exploitation of Africans.

The matter is being heard before the Equality Court.

Mfeka said the three producers had to commit to portray the “reality” of labour exploitation, racism and abuse by Indian businesses towards the African workforce.

“The impression the producers gave is that relations between Africans and Indians are good and cordial, that there are isolated incidents of racism, which is completely devoid of any logic.

“It shows their intention as producers is to make a profitable show for themselves and not necessarily deal with the underlying issues.”

The Sunday Tribune contacted the producers, who referred queries to e.tv. Publicist Michael Pocock, said there was no factual basis for launching a court bid against the show. “We find his threat of violence against Videovision Entertainment disturbing, and should this materialise, it will be dealt with, within the confines of the law. It is regrettable that Mr Mfeka and the Injenje Yaba Nguni Council have made these claims without proper information and without engaging e.tv and its executive producers.”

He said the show was commissioned by the channel and if there was a court decision, they would respect it.

“However, any objections cannot be sustained based on suspicion and opinion. There is no factual basis for the launching of an interdict and as soon as the show is launched, we are sure that any concerns will be resolved. “In any event, we reserve all our rights,” said Pocock.

Mfeka said the producers were using their friendship to project their own “realities”.

“Just because Duma and Anant are friends, now they act as if their friendship is a demonstration of the realities on the ground, which Is not true. We will never allow Duma ka Ndlovu to sell out the plight of our people because he seeks to suck up to the Indian community at the expense of the African people. He shall feel our wrath in all its forms,” he said.

SUNDAY TRIBUNE





Follow Us On Twitter





Follow Us On Facebook