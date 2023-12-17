Durban — A Durban woman has landed the leading role in a European feature film set in World War 1. Born and raised in Manor Gardens, Anna Ballantine, 28, can’t wait for the premiere of The Last Front, the Julien Hayet-Kerknawi-directed film due for worldwide release, early next year.

Iain Glen of the Game of Thrones prominence is the protagonist (Leonard). “I am so excited. It’ll be my first proper red carpet, something I’ve dreamt about since I was a kid.” Ballantine plays Camille, a young mother living a quiet life in a Belgian village with her farmhand husband Henri and their new-born baby, until German soldiers disturb their peace.

Leonard, a normally placid local farmer, fronts the villagers’ courageous resistance against the invaders. Their bid to flee from the Germans plunge them into the midst of a war they don’t understand, and navigating through dangerous forests and desperate circumstances. “Playing Camille was an honour and a challenge that I embraced wholeheartedly.”

Actress Anna Ballantine as Camille in the movie The Last Front, with a WWI setting, is due for release, early in the new year. Picture:The Last Front Bv/ Kinepolis Film Ballantine said she always looks for an ‘in’ and similarities to herself with every character she plays. “With Camille, it was her empathy and tenacity,” said Ballantine, who has been London-based for eight years. The lead role in You Eat Other Animals, a short film, alongside Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch, and featuring prominently in Academy Award-winning director Chris Overton’s short film, Leader, were some of her previous stand-out silverscreen performances.

“The Last Stand is the biggest scale feature film I’ve ever been a part of, and I learned so much from Iain (Glen) and Julien (Hayet-Kerknawi).” The movie depicted a painful time in history which Ballantine and the cast had to immerse themselves in, and “some scenes and days felt very heavy and emotional”. Her previous WWI understanding was what she got at school. To deliver polished performances she researched and travelled to the ‘In Flanders Fields Museum’ in Ypres, Belgium, beforehand, which “shook me to my core”.

She’s hoping movie-goers would also leave feeling moved by the power of the human spirit. “I hope the film ignites conversations – about the cost of war and the strength we have when we come together, something that is very relevant currently. On landing the role of Camille, Ballantine recalled the audition. “While reading the script, something ignited within me. It felt like a very special project. I was told the director loved my interpretation of Camille and wanted to see me in another scene.”

Anna Ballantine (Camille) and her husband Henri (Sam Rintoul) in the movie The Last Front . The Last Front Bv/ Kinepolis Film She cried tears of joy after landing the role and immediately informed her parents. Ballantine was optimistic The Last Front, which has already received glowing reviews from leading movie publications, could be a Hollywood stepping stone. Another of her other aspirations was to be involved in telling a South African story.

“I’m so proud of the film and TV that has come out of our country in recent years. It would mean the world to me to shoot something alongside fellow South Africans.” Ballantine, a former Manor Gardens Primary and Durban Girls’ High pupil, is presently in the country. After matriculating, she worked for a year in a pizza restaurant on Davenport Road to save money and move to London.

“Looking back, I think it was ‘young courage’ and a level of naivety that gave me the confidence to pursue my big dream. I am happy it paid off.” Her father Christopher, a University of KwaZulu-Natal professor said when Anna scored a full house of distinctions in matric (including 100 percent for art) and everyone thought she’d follow the conventional route to university. “But she’s always had a fiercely independent mind. Even though the risk was enormous, she pursued her acting passion.”