Durban — A documentary tracing the life and legacy of “Bengal Tiger” Amichand Rajbansi is expected to be released later this year. Titled, Bengal Tiger – The Rajbansi Story, the documentary will uncover the untold journey of a man who overcame poverty, apartheid and scandal to leave an indelible mark on South Africa’s political landscape.

Rajbansi, the leader of the Minority Front, died in 2011. Filming began last year and a trailer of the documentary was released last week. Rajbansi’s widow, Shameen Thakur Rajbansi, the producer/executive producer of the project, said the idea of the documentary arose as a result of a book she had planned to write.

“Prior to Mr Rajbansi’s passing I was already asking him for his thoughts for the book, but very little was told and he passed away. I still wanted to document and preserve his legacy and life story. “This documentary is meant to be inspirational and motivational for young people who want to get into politics. His life will show that you just need willpower when you are faced with challenges to spring you into politics and to be a grass-roots politician. “And you go into politics to make people’s lives better,” said Rajbansi.

A documentary Bengal Tiger – The Rajbansi Story, on the life of politician Amichand Rajbansi, will be released later this year. She said during Covid her son Pradhil and his fiancée Priyanka worked with her to gather information on Rajbansi and set up meetings for the movie. However, she had a tragic setback when they died in a car crash. “But with the help of others, we got the project in motion again last year. Featured in the work are family members, politicians, businesspeople, childhood friends and colleagues.” Rajbansi said it was interesting to read letters about how her husband made a difference in the lives of ordinary people and how approachable he was as a public figure. She said emotions would always run high when a giant who shaped the South African Indian cultural and socio-political landscape for decades was no more.

“Mr Rajbansi brought a human face to politics, a grass-roots politician who followed his passion from the age of 12 until his last breath, and this documentary can only preserve his legacy and illustrious career,” she said. Rajbansi said she was happy with what local filmmaker Arish Sirkissoon, also known as LX Seth, had done so far. Sirkissoon, who directed the documentary, said they wanted viewers to know more about the man after the experience.

“A lot of people know him as a politician – what he had done in communities, controversies – but not about the man, the father, mentor and friend. “We want it to be a holistic documentary from where he grew up, his days as a teacher and a soccer referee, and what made him want to go into politics. “The project promises to bring Rajbansi’s captivating story to life,” said Sirkissoon.

He said the story would be told through archival videos and interviews with various players. “I believe this story has deep roots in history, and I am truly surprised it hasn’t been told visually before. “The project will take the form of a series, while also offering a condensed cinematic cut. My ultimate hope is that audiences, whether in the cinema or at home, will feel like they truly knew him after experiencing this journey,” he said.