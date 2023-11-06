Reports delay sentencing in Verulam farm murder trial

Durban — Sentencing has been delayed in the murder trial of three men who robbed and killed Dhir ‘Roy’ Singh, 68, and Kallawathie Beekarie, 65, at their Cottonlands farm home in September 2018. Thobelani Manqele, 25, Sphiwe Shezi, 23, and 21-year-old Ndawo Ndlovu were found guilty by Judge Carol Sibiya last month.

The matter was then adjourned for two pre-sentencing reports, taking into consideration the ages of the accused who were 20, 18 and 15 when they killed the elderly couple. However, on Thursday senior state prosecutor advocate Khatija Essack said the probation officer’s report was still outstanding. “I received an email from Correctional Services saying that it had already conducted interviews with all three accused. They said they needed time to get the guardians for interviews and confirm the address…The probation officer has not started on the report yet,” said Essack. She also told the court that she was ready for the sentencing proceedings and would be submitting victim impact statements from the families of the murdered couple.

It was hoped that in four weeks’ time pre-sentencing reports would have been handed to the Durban High Court in turn setting the stage for three men to be sentenced. Singh was stabbed in the neck and chest with his fishing spear during the attack, while Beekarie was forced to kneel in the bathroom tub with her hands tied behind her back. She was strangled with cables. Their bodies were found in the locked bathroom of their home. The murderers also stole a Toyota Conquest, cellphones, a TV, hi-fi, a pellet rifle, a DVD player, a beach umbrella, and a microwave. Initially, there were five accused but charges against Siyabonga Emmanuel Nhlengethwa and Bonginkosi Freedom Mkhize were withdrawn and they became state witnesses.

A third state witness who had been drinking with the five men but did not go into the house also testified in the matter. During the trial, Manqele denied making a confession to police saying it was done under duress which then led to a trial within a trial. However, the court found that the confession was admissible as evidence. Sibiya found that his confession corroborated the evidence of the three state witnesses.