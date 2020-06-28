Restaurants open tomorrow under strict rules

Durban - Patrons will on Monday be allowed to put aside their masks and enjoy their favourite meal at their restaurant of choice. But some who have been happy ordering in since restaurant food delivery was permitted, said they would not be setting foot inside a restaurant. Dineplan, a reservations software company, conducted a restaurant survey recently designed to assist businesses to prepare for the return of their customers who have missed casual and fine dining. More than 3000 diners from across the country took part. The survey revealed that more than 1000 participants were ready to eat out within the next month while almost 2000 said it would be an option they would consider within 60 days. Only 33 people said they would no longer be visiting restaurants.

About 68% said they were happy to first visit family restaurants, bars and pubs before progressing to fine dining.

Almost all diners said they wanted to see thorough sanitising of furniture between bookings.

Wendy Alberts, Restaurant Association of South Africa chief executive, said she was glad that restaurants could bring back their staff to work and get back to doing what they truly love.

On Friday, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, the Minister of Tourism, announced strict rules that restaurants were expected to adhere to before allowing patrons into their establishments. She said alcohol would not be sold or consumed on site.

The beauty and tattoo industry opened up last week, allowing many to get their hair and nails done, albeit while observing strict health protocols.

Sunday Tribune