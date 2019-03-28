Durban - The Road Freight Association says voice recordings which purportedly call for violence against South African truck drivers in neighbouring countries have been reported to the police for investigation. The association has also called on the South African government to step in to aid the situation.

On Wednesday night, a voice note purportedly calling for revenge attacks on local drivers was circulated, with a man purportedly calling for South African drivers to be killed in neighbouring African countries if protesting truck drivers harmed foreign drivers. The man can be heard calling on foreign drivers to not burn the truck, but to only deal with the local drivers in African countries.

Gavin Kelly, the acting chief executive of the Road Freight Association, said they were concerned by the recordings and revealed that at any given time, more than 2 000 South African drivers operated in neighbouring, central and eastern Africa, delivering goods.

“The recording (although worrying) is unverified and is currently being investigated by the SAPS... It is obviously concerning – and challenging – if these attacks are to take place outside the borders of South Africa,” said Kelly.

On Thursday, seven trucks were set alight on the N3 near Mooi River. Protesting truck drivers who were protesting against the employment of foreign truck drivers, were armed with sjamboks and forced the drivers, who some of them were local, out of the trucks and set them alight.

No one was injured.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said crime intelligence had since averted situations in the harbour area, the N2 and the N3.

“We are on top of the situation,” he said. “Crime intelligence is working on those causing disruptions, especially on KZN. We have averted a lot of situations that would have caused further disruptions and destruction around the harbour, N2 and the N3,” he said.

Naidoo said the police were investigating the veracity of the voice recordings and videos which contained threats that were in the possession of police crime intelligence operatives.

Meanwhile, the RFA said it had made appealed to the government, through the Presidency and the Safety and Security cluster, to address the matter with urgency.

“There are task teams that have been engaging with the so-called “representatives” of the “aggrieved drivers” – but these either change or disappear continuously and then appear elsewhere. Our union partners have also engaged through the council to assist with the matter.

“It is important to note that in many cases the actions are purely criminal in intent (looting) and seem to be aimed at destabilising objectives. If the “foreign driver” issue was a great as it is portrayed to be – it would be reasonably easy to solve as both labour and immigration legislation adequately covers the matter – and has done so for a number of years already. This is not the real issue,” said Kelly.

Sunday Tribune