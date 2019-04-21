BARI Musawwir with the Zombie monster truck which competed at Monster Jam in Durban last night.

Durban - RATTLING seats, the smell of fumes from hot alcohol-fuelled engines and the screams of adoring fans filled Moses Mabhida Stadium, the venue for Monster Jam’s African debut, last night. Larger than life monster trucks competed against each other in challenges of vehicular acrobatics, obstacle course style races and freestyle competitions.

The mechanical beasts each weighed about 4500kg and had engines delivering 1500 horsepower. An ordinary family car weighs 1650kg with about 120 horsepower.

Brian Welch, director of international operations, said the tour was two years in the making.

“We had always wanted to come to South Africa because everything is very exciting and new to us and the crowds. You only have one chance to make a first impression and we wanted to make it count,” said Welch.

He described the logistical planning and co-ordination of the tour as “insane”.

“From our base in the US, we had to transport 13 shipping containers by sea which stored all the Monster Trucks, spare parts, equipment and engineering station,” he said.

Welch said they sourced as much local material as possible, to avoid excessive export fees.

“We need something close to 3400 cubic metres of dirt to build the course; we’re not going to ship dirt if we can get it locally,” he said.

The course comprised a puzzle of connected plywood atop a synthetic fibre mesh that sat on a grass field, all of which is buried under 300 truckloads of sand.

“The team of 12 skilled operators have to build the track, virtually overnight, and must have it removed by Monday morning,” he said.

Welch said he was in the business for 37 years and was always excited before every show.

“It’s chaotic and intense before a show, but well worth it. I know the motor sport athletes are always nervous or anxious to a degree, but when they get in those trucks at showtime, they deliver every time,” he said.

There are eight behemoths which are each piloted by world-class motor sports athletes.

The veteran competitor Charlie Pauken piloted the Monster Jam world finals champion Grave Digger.

“I never imagined that I would set foot in Africa and I am honoured to be here. We have travelled all over the world and I am just thrilled to perform for everyone,” said Pauken.

Pauken said he believed their biggest fans were five-year-old kids who were filled with wonder when they experienced the show.

“Everything is just bigger than life. At the heart of it all that’s what we are, we’re just big kids out there who like to race cars and smash things,” he said.

Bari Musawwir, the man behind the wheel of Zombie, said that he fell in love with monster cars after he attended his first Monster Jam event at the Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac Michigan when he was six.

“At six years old, these trucks are larger than life and I just figured that I needed to do this, I didn’t know how but I knew that I wanted this to be my career,” said Musawwir.

He said he had worked hard to be where he was. But he is grateful that he is “living the dream”.

Candice Jolly, the handler of Monster Mutt Dalmation, said being behind the wheel was an adrenalin rush.

“We’re out here racing, free styling, doing two-wheel skills and donut competitions. Whether you’re two or 62, there’s something for you in Monster Jam,” she said.

Jolly said Monster Mutt was full of character. The tail and tongue wags and the floppy ears flap as she races.

If the reaction was anything to go by, Monster Jam was lapped up by the Durban audience.

The tour moves to the Cape Town Stadium on April 27 and Johannesburg’s FNB Stadium on May 4.

