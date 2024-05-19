SA is ready for elections - IEC

Durban — In its final preparations for the elections in the next 10 days, the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has availed about 40 mobile voting stations in rural communities whose voters might struggle to reach immobile voting facilities. Outlining the commission’s state of readiness for May 29, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Mawethu Mosery said the vehicles would be provided to communities situated too far from public facilities that are used as voting stations.

“The mobiles would have stopping points and at most they will have two stopping points per area. There would be a morning stopping point and afternoon stopping point and we have thoroughly advertised those stopping points to the affected communities,” said Mosery. Voting for more than 78 000 South Africans who applied to vote abroad took place from Friday and will continue Sunday (today) in 111 foreign missions. Mosery said the IEC had mapped out the country and has data showing every rural and urban residential area through consultation with the various contesting political parties that was undertaken over 18 months.

“We have a voting station for every community that is in the country. We have access to a photographic map of the whole country which shows all the settlements. We allocated voting stations and those voting stations are all GPSed and some voting stations have remained the same for the past 20 years as election venues. In that way, we have a stable network of voting stations for every community,” he said. Mosery said there was a tight plan, which was similar to the voter registration process, to distribute voting material. “We are implementing the same plan now for the elections and we will have ballots everywhere in the country on time on May 29. We have concluded the printing of ballot papers and we are ready to go,” he said.

The IEC had previously found it difficult to access certain areas due to poor road access but Mosery said this time around the situation has improved. He said although municipalities and provincial governments have constructed several roads, some gravel roads, especially in KwaZulu-Natal, had been badly damaged by heavy floods, that occurred in the past three years. “There is a task team preparing for elections, which is working with the provincial government to fix these roads and even doing temporary fixing on these roads so that there is access everywhere. “We are also assisted by the SAPS to reach some stations because some people must cross the lagoons or rivers by boats and the SAPS diving unit assists with that,” he said.

Some political party activists have in the recent past made public statements that were interpreted as security threats around elections. However, Mosery said the IEC has not detected the possibility of violence. “The likelihood of violence is very low. So we don’t expect any disruption, we don’t expect protests.

“But obviously where there is a national event like this one, we have to take precautions such as securing voting stations, voting material, elections staff and the community as a whole. “The police shared with us their plan two weeks ago,” said Mosery. When asked if party agents would be allowed access to prison facilities to ensure the credibility of the elections when inmates vote, he referred questions to the Department of Correctional Services.

“Because they have legal requirements and regulations of who can have access to prisoners. We also relied on those provisions when we provide elections to each of these institutions,” he said. He said even though campaigning was part of the transparent electoral process, there were security issues to be observed in prisons. Mosery said it was difficult to know how many prisoners would vote as some of them might be released while others might be added before May 29.

Correctional Service spokesperson Logan Maistry also could not confirm how many prisoners would vote. “Today we can have 150 000 inmates and tomorrow we get more while others are released”, said Maistry. He said they worked with the IEC, were ready to ensure that the elections go smoothly within their facilities.

“It is the IEC elections, but because it is our facilities, we must make sure that IEC is provided with reliable space as we have been doing that all these years,” said Maistry. Maistry said as part of the department’s commitment to ensure inmates participation, Minister Ronald Lamola had on May 9 visited correctional service’s Durban management area to provide a voter education drive to inmates. “Minister Lamola encouraged inmates to exercise their democratic right adding that DCS is working with the IEC to ensure a conducive environment for free and fair elections in all correctional facilities across the country.