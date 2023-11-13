SA musician hits the right notes on ‘Indian Idols’

Durban — Maithili Shome from Johannesburg has made the top 15 in India’s reality singing competition, Indian Idols. Shome, 23, is currently in Mumbai, participating in Indian Idols, the Indian music competition television franchise based on the Pop Idol format. The show, hosted by Hussain Kuwajerwala, is a platform for aspiring singers to prove their mettle.

Indian Idols, season 14, is screened every Saturday and Sunday at 8pm on Sony Entertainment Television. Award winner Shreya Ghoshal, Bollywood’s king of melody Kumar Sanu and composer/singer and performer Vishal Dadlani make up the judging panel. Shome’s father, Debajit, a Joburg businessman, said she was blessed with talent, adding that she made it to the top 15 out of 500 000 applicants. She has thus far won the judges over with her rendition of Asha Bhosle’s song Jawani Janeman with an operatic twist, as well as Hungama Ho Gaya, to which she added Xhosa lyrics.

“After her operatic performance, Dadlani said what she was singing was ‘insane’ and he ‘couldn’t even dream of it’. Ghoshal said she wanted to hear more and more of her. The judges have praised her. In both the audition and theatre rounds, she got the golden mics, placing her among the top. “Maithili says the competition is very tough but she’s taking it one day at a time. She’s very happy and feels good about the competition. It’s a dream come true. Maithili’s goal is to develop as a playback singer, composer and a live show performer,” said Debajit. Shome sings in 20 languages, including five African languages.

Her journey in music began at the age of 3, with her first impromptu performance in Pune, India, backed by an orchestra. She made her first appearance on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs when she was 6. In 2016, she was given the title “Golden Girl” by Zee TV after representing South Africa in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and ranked in the top 14 out of 150 000 contestants globally. Born in Assam, India, Shome moved to South Africa at the age of 5. She attended St Andrew’s School for Girls in Joburg and completed a Bachelor of Music at Wits University.

Two years ago she moved to India to pursue her music career. Her musical guide has been her mother, Monali, who is a celebrated singer. Shome had her debut as a playback singer for locally produced movie Deep End, directed by Eubulus Timothy. She also co-composed and sang a song for Kandasamys: The Wedding and Kandasamys: The Baby. In India, she produced background music for two web series and was the assistant music composer on the original soundtrack of Sunny Deol’s movie, Chupp.

Shome has a local band by the name of AAFRIND. It’s an Afro-Indo fusion band known for African Gospel Fusion, Sufi Fusion, folk, traditional and contemporary music of Indian and African origins. She has also collaborated with Grammy award-winning South African flautist, producer and composer Wouter Kellerman. Ghoshal congratulated all 15 contestants. “We have picked some amazing contestants and I have personally heard praises of them across the nation and worldwide. Everyone, including us, is looking forward to listening to all the contestants,” said Ghoshal.