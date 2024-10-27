SA surfers shine at ISA World Masters Championship in El Salvador

In an impressive display of talent and camaraderie, South Africa's two-time Masters World surf champion Heather Clark and her teammate Tyrell Johnson made their mark at the ISA World Masters Surfing Championship held in Surf City El Salvador this week. Competing in the seventh edition of this prestigious event, the dynamic duo secured silver and bronze medals, solidifying their status within the global surfing community.

The competition took place at the renowned point-break of El Sunzal, famous for its consistent waves and stunning coastal scenery. Clark,53, from St Michael's on Sea on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, finished in second place in the Women's Grand Masters over 50 division, while, Johnson, from East London, snagged third place in the Men's Masters over 40 category, bringing home a bronze medal. Clark, who has previously claimed gold medals and silver at prior world masters competitions, described the competition as amazing.

"It was an amazing event and experience. We had waves every day for the entire contest. We were surfing in water that was 29 degrees. I was super happy to finish second. We always want to try and bring home gold but just making a podium finish was amazing. I am stoked to have gotten a silver medal and really happy with how I surfed. The support from friends and family made our hearts happy and got us to where we are. Heather Clark placed second at the ISA World Masters Surfing Championship held in Surf City El Salvador this week. "The competition was like a massive reunion of friends that I used to surf the world surfing tour with. As much as it was an awesome competition to surf against them, they are all surfing so extremely well. Sharing heats with them was amazing. We all still have that huge competitive drive in us," said Clark.