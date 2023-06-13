SA team to rep at African Beach Games

DURBAN - Reneshan Naidoo, Sanjana Maharaj, Ayesha Esop and Timia Goberdin are among the athletes to represent South Africa at the African Beach Games in Hammamet, Tunisia. A squad of 35 athletes and officials will head to Tunisia from June 23 to 30.

This will mark team South Africa's inaugural participation in the Games. Team SA will be participating in seven sporting codes, which include athletics (beach marathon 10km), Airbadminton, rowing (beach sprint), canoeing (ocean racing), open water swimming, karate (kata), and beach wrestling. Naidoo, 28, formerly from the Bluff in Durban and now living in Gauteng, will participate in AirBadminton. AirBadmonton is played outdoors on hard, grass or sand surfaces.

Naidoo said he was looking forward to being competitive and bringing home a gold medal. “This is my first international participation in AirBadminton. I have represented South Africa previously internationally in badminton in different events such as the All African Championships, Commonwealth Games and World Junior Champs. “I started playing badminton when I was about 10 years old. My elder brother used to play and I later joined the local club. Within a month of picking up the racket for the first time I made the KwaZulu-Natal team. I thereafter got my green blazer and represented SA internationally. However when I turned 18 in matric I stopped playing to focus on my studies,” he said.

Naidoo said he started playing badminton again last year. “I found out about the AirBadminton trials in Pretoria a couple months ago and I applied. I played AirBadminton for the first time at the trials and made the team. The format is different, the court size and net height is different and the actual shuttle is different. But if you have good hand-eye coordination and racket skills then that helps in normal badminton and AirBadminton," said Naidoo. Maharaj, Essop and Goberdin will participate in karate and represent in the senior female team kata.

The three are currently ranked number one in SA in the senior female team kata and third in the African continent. Maharaj, 18, from Phoenix, said she hopes their participation would have an impact on other youngsters. “We are a relatively new team and to have made it to this stage is quite something,” said Maharaj, an engineering student.

Goberdin, 19, a law student from Phoenix, said she was grateful for the opportunity to represent the country in SA's first participation at the African Beach Games. Esop, 20, from Verulam, a lab analyst, said it was an honour to be selected as this would be their first beach games competing together. “We are working hard towards it,” said Esop.