DURBAN - The results of the much anticipated ECHO study - Evidence for Contraceptive Options and HIV Outcomes - which investigates if birth control drugs increase the risk of HIV infection will be released on Thursday at the 9th South African AIDS Conference currently taking place in Durban.
The ECHO study was carried out among 7,829 women at 12 sites in four countries - Kenya, Zambia, Malawi and South Africa. Of the 12 sites, nine were South African based, with two located in Durban and Pietermaritzburg. The women in the study used three different contraceptive methods: Depo Provera (DMPA) injection, copper intrauterine devices and the Jadelle hormonal implant.
Dr Timothy Mastro, Chief Science officer at FHI360 said the issue is a "public health conundrum potentially in association as women need safe contraceptives. Women need to know whether DMPA or other contraceptives affect their risk of HIV."
A global working group of women health advocates are demanding action and accountability. The group is facilitated by the International Community of Women Living with HIV in Southern and Eastern Africa. They want women to be put at the centre of contraceptives and HIV clinical trial outcomes.
It is hoped the results will bring to an end one of the longest-running controversies surrounding birth control methods for women where uncertainty around a link between DMP and HIV risks has been a major concern. However, the results are unlikely to provide concrete confirmation.
"Whatever the ECHO results tell us, we must accelerate action to invest in and expand available and accessible contraceptive and HIV prevention tools," said Yvette Raphael, who forms part of the working group.
For almost 25 years, about 18 studies have investigated whether hormonal contraceptives increase the risk of HIV infections but with mixed results. In 2011, a study was published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, carried out in Kenya, Botswana, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia reported that the use of progestogen-only injectable methods, especially Depo Provera, doubled the risk of HIV infection among users.
