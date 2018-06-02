DURBAN - Kelly Chetty, who was murdered in front of his young children during a hijacking in Avoca, will be remembered by family and close friends as “DJ Kelly, the life of the party”.

The businessman father of two was killed outside a green grocer’s store while on his way to buy vegetables.

At his funeral yesterday at the Clare Estate Crematorium, attended by about 1000 mourners, Chetty’s wife Sumina and children - daughter Siona, 12, and son Kamran, 9 - sat beside his coffin.

Kelly and Sumina Chetty.





During the hijacking on Thursday, he was shot in front of his children.

The hijackers then grabbed another car and sped off.

Police later traced the stolen car to the KwaMashu Hostel and on Friday morning shot dead two suspects during a gunfight.

A third suspect fled the scene but police arrested him on Friday afternoon at the nearby Polyclinic in KwaMashu.

Chetty’s sister-in-law, Simla Moodley, said the 40-year-old was the backbone of the family. She recalled his 40th birthday celebration.

“I was blown away when he delivered an emotional speech in which he made a point of saying a few words of gratitude to each person present.

“He was a fun, free-spirited and loving person.”

Kelly Chetty's funeral procession. Picture: Zanele Zulu/ANA.





Moodley said that when a party was planned, Kelly was the first person on the guest list.

“He was truly the life of the party. He was a person who was always available to help others.

“No amount of words are enough to describe what he meant to us all. He was taken away from us too soon and in such a callous manner,” she said.

Chetty owned the Effingham-based logistics company, KSS Logistics

To friends he was known as “DJ Kelly”, because he loved to play music at family gatherings.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu and Human Settlements MEC Ravi Pillay sent messages which were read out at the funeral.

“The family and the community have every right to be angry that they have become victims of this horrendous crime,” a message read.

SUNDAY TRIBUNE