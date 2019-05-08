DURBAN - Five children were allegedly affected by teargas when police dispersed a protest in Stickfarm village in Umzinto on the KZN South Coast.



The children aged between two and five, vomited and were given milk and water to heal as they could not be rushed to hospital as all roads are closed.





A Cele family member said they were not part of the protest but were affected because their household is located near the road leading to the Assemblies of God church which was to be used as a voting station before the community closed it down and chased away Independent Electoral Commision (IEC) staff.





"The kids were playing in our yard and police who were dispersing the protesting crowd fired a teargas canister to our direction. It fell in the yard where our kids were playing. Because we could not rush them to hospital as all roads are closed, we gave them milk and water until the vomiting stopped," an angry Cele said.





KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said he was not aware of the incident and would respond after making queries.





The leader of the protesting community, Protas Vezi, vowed that there will be no voting until their issues of housing, roads and water are resolved.





"We have been trying to talk to them and they failed to come to us. There will be no voting," Vezi said.





The spokesperson of the IEC in KZN, Thabani Ngwira, said they are still working on a comprehensive report of all affected areas in the province and they will inform the public about them later during the day.



