Sandfields temple reopens after tornado destruction

The Sandfields Siva Subramaniar Temple in oThongathi has reopened its doors to the community following a robust restoration from the destruction caused by a tornado earlier this year. The temple reopened to the public with a prayer ceremony last week Saturday, a significant event for devotees eager to reconnect with their spiritual home after it was restored following a devastating tornado in June.

The tornado that struck the KwaZulu-Natal north coast in June wreaked havoc across several areas, including oThongathi, Seatides and La Mercy, devastating infrastructure and claiming the lives of a dozen people. The Siva Subramaniar Temple, a cornerstone of the local community since its establishment in 1930, suffered significant damage. The renovated Sandfields Siva Subramaniar Temple in oThongathi Through fundraising efforts and donations renovations were recently completed. Vijen Subramunier, chairperson of the temple, said the temple's roof was torn away, windows and doors were destroyed, and electricity was cut off.

He said for five months they could not use the temple facilities. The adjacent community hall, a 350-seater venue used for various gatherings including school events, ceremonies, funerals, senior citizen get togethers and yoga classes, was completely obliterated and remains in need of reconstruction. "We are looking to rebuild the hall next year.