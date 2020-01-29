Durban - The Department of Correctional Services has classified the four men accused of kidnapping Durban businesswoman Sandra Munsamy as “high-risk and dangerous criminals”. Therefore, they have been kept in a maximum security prison.
That was the department’s response on why the men, all aged between 30 and 34, including two Mozambicans, were being detained at Embongweni C-Max in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal.
The question was raised previously by Advocate Mxolisi Nxasana who is now representing three of the four men. The suspects cannot be named at this stage due to the sensitivity of the matter.
The other accused’s legal representative is Gary Bell.
Nxasana intended to make an application on why the men were being kept in Kokstad but aborted that action when they appeared before Durban Regional Court magistrate Anand Maharaj on Wednesday.