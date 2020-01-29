Sandra Munsamy kidnap suspects classified as 'high-risk and dangerous criminals'









The Department of Correctional Services has classified the four men accused of kidnapping Durban businesswoman Sandra Munsamy as “high-risk and dangerous criminals”. Durban - The Department of Correctional Services has classified the four men accused of kidnapping Durban businesswoman Sandra Munsamy as “high-risk and dangerous criminals”. Therefore, they have been kept in a maximum security prison. That was the department’s response on why the men, all aged between 30 and 34, including two Mozambicans, were being detained at Embongweni C-Max in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal. The question was raised previously by Advocate Mxolisi Nxasana who is now representing three of the four men. The suspects cannot be named at this stage due to the sensitivity of the matter. The other accused’s legal representative is Gary Bell. Nxasana intended to make an application on why the men were being kept in Kokstad but aborted that action when they appeared before Durban Regional Court magistrate Anand Maharaj on Wednesday.

The department’s area coordinator in Durban NG Dlamini explained in his letter to the prosecution team that it was within their powers to decide where unsentenced prisoners are to be kept.

An extract from the letter read: “High-risk prisoners must not be incarcerated in unsafe prisons.

“Safe precautionary measures concerning awaiting trial offenders who according to knowledge and information are classified hardened or dangerous, or their cases have long postponement, must be speedily submitted to the area commissioner so that they can be transferred to a safer prison.”

Dlamini said that prisoners were detained according to their safe custodial classification and the four accused were being treated according to their policy.

Nxasana told the court that his clients complained about not being given access to showers or exercise facilities.

Maharaj said he had no locus standi (right or capacity) to dictate terms to Kokstad but he could make the suggestion on the J7 documents (detention warrants).

State prosecutor Kuveshni Pillay told the court that the director of prisons could be contacted about such issues.

Bell said that he understood prison conditions and he was happy to work with the State to get the matter finalised.

Maharaj told Pillay that he wanted the matter to move swiftly to finalisation and asked how the State’s case had progressed thus far.

Pillay responded that the investigating officers in the matter will testify in the bail application set down for February 25 and reveal how the investigation has progressed thus far.

Earlier, Pillay told the court the State was opposed to bail for all the accused.

