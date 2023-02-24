SA’s angling team lands African honour

ABED Khan, a Durban grandfather, said it was a “great feeling” to be a part of the Proteas angling team that landed a medal at an international competition in Egypt last week. Khan, 60, who made his debut for the Proteas at the Orascom Development International Fishing Tournament competition, held in El Gouna, was part of a 4-man team that finished as bronze medal winners.

ABED Khan with the third place honours he and his Proteas teammates achieved in an Egyptian angling competition last week. PICTURE: Supplied The other members of the Proteas team included Justin Paynter, the deputy principal at Crawford International North Coast, Douglas Dustan, also from KZN, and Frank de Oliviera (South Gauteng), who captained the team. The Proteas team that achieved a bronze medal finish in a angling competition held in Egypt last week comprises Douglas Dustan, Frank de Oliviera (captain), Abed Khan and Justin Paynter PICTURE: Supplied Egypt’s ‘A’ Team were the competition's runaway winners of the 3-day event that began on February 14 and was a mix of bottom fishing, jigging and the game fishing disciplines. Italy edged into the silver medal position ahead of the Proteas.

Khan’s dorado, which weighed 6.8kg, was one of the biggest catches in the tournament, and he was the leading angler in the Proteas team. “It took teamwork to land the bronze medal. It’s such a great feeling,” said Khan, who was overjoyed at achieving his lifelong dream of Protea colours in angling. He said the competition was challenging and gruelling because they had to fish for most of the day and into the night and only managed with a few hours each day.

Khan said all 13 competing teams were given a boat with crew, and the skipper of their vessel was also a judge in the competition. After three days on the water, they returned to El Gouna for the weigh-in. “We were on top of the world when it was announced that we placed third. I think it was our collective years of experience that helped us to secure this achievement.”

Nishaad Ibrahim, the South African Sport Anglers and Casting Confederation’s (SASAC) development and administration officer, was also in a jubilant mood. “The team has done well. It is a new facet of fishing, which required the team to fish overnight. It was the first time that a Proteas team has done an overnighter in a tournament. “It is a fantastic achievement, and we are proud of the lads,” Ibrahim said.