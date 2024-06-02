‘Sawdust’ fuelled his success

Durban — Simon Mkhize would jokingly say eating “sawdust” (ProNutro Cereal) fuelled his Comrades Marathon successes, which included 20 finishes that earned him a double green number. Mkhize, who died in 2016, has been appreciated as a Comrades pioneer, as the first black runner to achieve green number status (10 finishes).

He was among the first black athletes to be recognised as official runners in the 1975 edition of the race when the event’s organisers first welcomed black athletes and women as participants. Mkhize, from the Taylor’s Halt area in Pietermaritzburg, had his runs prior to 1975 later recognised officially. His son, David, also a dedicated runner with 20 Comrades finishes to his name, said much of his father’s life’s achievements were driven by his “strong will”.

Mkhize was also the first black participant in the Dusi canoe marathon and had a penchant for sports that were adventurous by nature, including mountain biking and river rafting. During his early Comrades days, David said his father related how difficult it was to participate as an unofficial runner because he received no drinking water along the route. He described his father as someone who would not rest until he achieved whatever he had set out to do.

“Nothing could stop him. Dad trained very hard and he used to tell us about his preparation. He said he ate sawdust, referring to the ProNutro breakfast cereal that was included in his diet. “His business commitments prevented him from doing more races,” said David. Mkhize worked on a farm and learnt how to fix chainsaws. It paved the way for him to land jobs with companies like Mondi and Sappi before he founded his own repair business.

“His dream was to buy a farm. He bought one in Mooi River to do cattle farming, which I run now.” David, who ran his first Comrades in 1990, said his father often gave him race tips. “I remember in 1995 him telling me to wear a cap with a handkerchief hanging at the back and to spray water on it so that it would drip down my neck.”

He also advised David to drink water at every table, not to fill his stomach, but enough to keep his throat wet. David said he also followed his dad in doing the Dusi. “My dad was a great motivator.

“Once he told the doctor that I followed everything he was doing… He said next he was going to jump from a plane with a parachute.” He said many people in Taylor’s Halt didn’t understand what he and his father were achieving by running the way they did. “They thought we were mad and chasing the wind.”