Science explores age old natural skin mask

Durban — African women have applied clay to their skin for ages and now science is probing its cosmetic benefits. Mangosuthu University of Technology researchers S’busiso Nkosi and Nokukhanya Thembane have partnered in researching the use of clay in cosmetics and the possibility that it can heal scars.

The Sunday Tribune caught up with Nkosi for further insight on the academic paper written by Nokukhanya Thembane titled “Physical, chemical and biological characteristics of clay from Durban”. “The scope of the current study was to characterise two different samples of red and white clay, mined from Durban, for their physical and biological properties. The process was performed using techniques like X-ray fluorescence (XRF),” said Nkosi. Nkosi said the samples had pleasing qualities that could make them appropriate for cosmetic applications, according to the characterisation results, such as pH, colour and oil absorption, metals and texture.

“In the paper we discuss the clays and clay minerals, which are already used in many different kinds of therapeutic, beautifying and cosmetic products because of their numerous health benefits, including compounds to use as natural UV-protecting agents in sunscreens. Potential avenues for future research include examining the stability parameters of natural clay and how they can be incorporated into appropriate products,” said Nkosi. The study highlights the need for further research to explore the potential mechanisms by which clays protect the dermal layers against ultraviolet light damage. “This information can be used to develop more effective skincare products that protect the skin from both microbial infections and ultraviolet light damage.”

Mavis Khuzwayo from Nagina, Mariannhill, said she had been applying red clay on her face for as long as she can remember. “I usually apply red clay on my face to protect my skin from the sun and heat while I tend to my garden in my backyard. It leaves my skin feeling smooth,” she said. Khuzwayo said if a future product contained red clay as a main ingredient, she would be first in line to buy it.