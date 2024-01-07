Search for missing woman continues

Durban — The search continues for a Johannesburg woman who is presumed to have drowned in the sea off eManzimtoti beach days before Christmas.

Dawn Gounden, of Renegades Search and Rescue and the family’s spokesperson, said their search would continue until Van Eeden was found.

“Chanel was in the company of two female friends. According to the witnesses, they were on the beach when Chanel went towards the water and a wave engulfed her. It appears the two females tried to assist, but she was swept away.

“Since her disappearance, there have been ground searches and a number of helicopter searches from the North to the South Coast. The family have been at the beach in the hope of her recovery. They haven’t given up on the hope of finding her body. They need closure,” said Gounden.