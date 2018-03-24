DURBAN - THE KZN Department of Human Settlements is being sued for more than R5 million by a Durban security company that claims it has not been paid for services rendered.

The management of Cureforce Security, formerly known as Blue Ocean Security, said it had been given the runaround since 2014 regarding payment for providing security services related to land invasions, and had turned to the courts for assistance.

The company’s application has been lodged with the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, and MEC for Human Settlements Ravi Pillay and head of department Greta Apelgren-Narkedien are among the respondents.

In court documents, Mohamed Raasdien Esop Ali, a director of the company, said the department had engaged Blue Ocean Security “on an urgent basis” in 2014 to provide security services in respect of the department's anti-land invasion programme.

“The engagement was on an urgent basis and did not go out on tender as land invasion was rife in the province. Urgent measures had to be employed to secure vacant land as well as properties, and to avoid the erection of illegal structures,” Esop Ali said.

“We had personal interactions with the MEC and the head of department and after consultation with their officials, we deployed security officers, vehicles, surveillance equipment and assets to deter acts of land invasion.”

The company was instructed to provide hourly updates to the department, through text messages and monthly reports, he said.

The messages and reports, he said, were contained in 42 files comprising 22000 pages, and were sent to the department between September 2014 and October 2015.

He said the security company worked in Cato Crest, Burlington, Bellair, Austerville, Dunbar, Oribi and Jika Joe when invasions took place, often in collaboration with the metro police and SAPS.

Several attempts were made to engage the department over the money owed to his firm, he said.

Esop Ali said the department made two payments to Blue Ocean Security, for a sum of R4.5m and then stopped further payments.

He claimed that in August 2015 Apelgren-Narkedien stormed out of a meeting with the company when she heard about the sum of money owed by the department. The more than R5m owed to the company had severely hampered its business operations, he said.

Mbulelo Baloyi, a spokesperson for the department, disputed that the department was indebted to Cureforce Security for the amount claimed in the court papers “or any amount whatsoever”.

“We have never entered into a contract with Cureforce Security CC,” said Baloyi.

Asked if the department had entered into a contract with Blue Ocean Security, the name the company once used, he said because the matter was before court, he could not comment.

