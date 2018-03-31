DURBAN - A South Coast man who allegedly “beat to pulp” a 64-year-old security guard recently, but who apparently cannot recall the incident, is on trial for assault in the Scottburgh Magistrate’s Court.

Co-owner of the Charlie Hoff Park Resort, Louveelco Nel, said a long-serving security guard, Ben Luthuli, was on duty at the entrance gate when he was allegedly attacked by a 39-year-old neighbouring resident, Ruaan Boers, for no good reason.

Boers, who lives on an adjoining property but shares the same access gate, allegedly used the security guard’s own knobkierrie during the assault.

Luthuli said he was returning to the boom gate after patrolling the area when he noticed a car waiting at the gate.

He said before he could open the gate, an agitated Boers got out from the front passenger seat, verbally abusing him and throwing punches. His partner, Tracey, who was driving, tried to stop him but to no avail.

“He went berserk on me,” said Luthuli. “I fell to the ground but he never let go of me. He repeatedly beat me with his fist before grabbing a knobkierie that I carry when patrolling. Despite my pleading, he continued beating me until the kierie broke.

“I felt so denigrated and useless at the same time. I could not fight back for fear of losing my job. I have never been this humiliated before. After he left me, I stood up and opened the gate for his wife to drive through the gate,” he said.

Tracey later apologised to Luthuli’s employer through a long text message: “I just wanted to apologise from the bottom of my heart for the incident that took place on Friday evening. There is no excuse whatsoever for the way Ruaan behaved. It was a very bad mixture of his meds and alcohol. He has no recollection of what happened that night.

“Ruaan is riddled with guilt for hurting Ben,” wrote Tracey, who requested Luthuli’s number so she could offer to pay for any medical costs.

“If we could take it all back, we would, but it has happened and we feel in our hearts that we need to make right with Ben.”

Tracey said after his arrest, Boers had a night to forget at the police cells. “He was very badly abused that night. We have also received threats to our lives,” she said.

Boers appeared in the Scottburgh Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The case has been ajourned to April 9. Boers has been released on R1500 bail.

[email protected]