Durban North residents are battling to breath due to a pipe that burst last Friday. Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - COMPLAINTS of sewage spills on public roads have come in from at least three areas in the municipality where residents said they were at risk of contracting serious diseases. Angry residents said the stench of sewage water flowing down their roads was unbearable and posed a serious health risk. They said they exhausted all avenues the city provided for fault reporting.

Faults can be reported via WhatsApp, SMS, telephone or email.

But the concerned residents said when they tried to report faults, their calls were either not answered or they were given reference numbers and there was no prompt response.

Mlondi Mhlongo of Chesterville Extension said sewage flowed down Dennis Shepstone Road for four days.

“We reported the problem on the first day. It was only fixed on Thursday.

“Our main concern was that the sewer was close to the school gate and pupils had to walk over it.

“We are very concerned about the lack of response from the city, especially in emergency cases where our health is at risk,” he said.

The sewage could be seen flowing down the road, causing an unbearable stench. Mhlongo said the entire neighbourhood was affected as they also had to drive over the sewage.

Durban North residents suffered the same fate last week as they waited up to 11 days for the municipality to fix a sewage spill on Norrie Avenue.

One resident, Mark Martins, said he immediately contacted the municipality to complain about the overflowing sewage from a stormwater drain, but, despite a number of calls, no one attended to the matter.

He said they were concerned about the wellbeing of children who often played on the road after school.

Eddie Naidoo of Springfield turned to City Watch this week after he had made several attempts to get the municipality to fix the sewer line on Londonderry Crescent.

He received five reference numbers from the municipality, proving the fault was reported, but the problem was still not resolved.

“We have tried everything now.

“No one seems to be concerned about our plight,” he said. The municipality did not respond to our questions by the time of publication.

Sunday Tribune