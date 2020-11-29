Shock after Shallcross brothers shot in the head at business premises

Durban - Family and friends are baffled and have unanswered questions as to why two brothers were killed at their business premises in Shallcross on Tuesday afternoon. Magendhren and Krean Naidu were allegedly shot by two gunmen at their granite business in Himalaya Drive in Shallcross. Krean died at the scene while Magendhren died that evening in hospital. Marlin Padayachee, a close family friend said the question everyone has is why. “This is such a traumatic incident for the family. It is baffling. I schooled with Krean and became close friends of the family.

“They were both very jovial and very good,” said Padayachee.

He said the brothers lost their younger brother in an accident about three years ago.

Another friend, who did not want to be named, described the brothers as decent, humble and hard-working.

“They were jovial and never got into fights. They lived with their elderly mother.

“Magen was a very helpful person who would help anyone. Their murder has shocked everyone. Why would anyone want to kill them?

“It appears the gunmen walked into their business and shot them without saying anything. I saw them daily and spoke to them earlier that day. They never mentioned anyone threatening them,” said the friend.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said police responded to a complaint of a shooting and found two males with gunshot wounds to the head.

“A 39-year-old victim was declared dead on the scene and the second victim, aged 44, was taken to hospital for medical attention where he later died.

“It is alleged that the two victims were attacked by two unknown suspects who opened fire, wounding them in the head.

“The suspects fled the scene in their getaway vehicle.

“There is a vehicle that was found abandoned on the N2 freeway but it cannot be confirmed whether it was the suspects’ vehicle or not, pending police investigation.

“Charges of murder were opened at Chatsworth police station for investigation,” said Gwala.

Sunday Tribune