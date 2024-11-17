Shock resignation at popular SABC station

The South African Broadcasting Corporation(SABC) says it will not be conducting any investigation into alleged manipulation on Ukhozi FM’s Song of the Year contest, as the process is audited to ensure that all is above board. SABC Head of Communication and Stakeholders Relations Mmoni Seapolelo was responding to queries following the shock resignation of top executive Sbongi Ngcobo this week.

Her departure has prompted speculation that she had been booted out following tensions that have been bubbling under the surface for months, and rumours of a power struggle between management and staff. Seapolelo dismissed suggestions of the axing, insisting that Ngcobo had left on her own accord. "We would like to emphasise that there is no truth in the statement that suggests that Ms. Ngcobo was asked to step down, she resigned in her own volition due to personal reasons,” said the spokesperson.

She also cautioned against rumours of any power struggle at the broadcaster, describing these as untrue. “Unfortunately we are not in a position to deal with hearsay on employee relations. The SABC has relevant channels to address any misgivings that employees may have and will not use the media as one of those channels in any event when there is an issue, she continued. Regarding to the song of the year contest, and the alleged favouritism towards other artists, Seapolelo stressed that the process had been designed to ensure fairness.

“We would like to reiterate that there is no investigation instituted by the organisation on the campaign as the campaign is audited every year. Once again this year, clear rules have been set and published for all interested parties to follow. And again the voting process will be audited. All allegations made should be substantiated with solid evidence and no such evidence has been brought to the attention of the SABC,” she said. Seapolelo emphasised that the SABC values its listeners, adding that it will always strive to provide compelling programming which is to inform, educate and entertain and we believe Ngcobo has since been replaced by Busani Mthembu at Ukhozi FM, and according to the spokesperson they are confident that under his leadership Ukhozi FM will maintain its position as the largest radio station in Africa.

Mthembu previously held the position of SABC Regional News Editor. The popular radio station, which boasts the largest listenership has often been the battleground for artists, especially when it comes to the Song of the year contest Ngcobo’s departure comes just days following the resignation of another Ukhozi executive in Pearl Maseko-Binqose who was announced as the new Media liaison Officer and Spokesperson at the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs department. Maseko-Binqose had been a programmes manager of Ukhozi FM before joining government, and while she insisted that she had left the public service broadcaster voluntarily in pursuit of greener pastures.