Siam Lee was abducted from an alleged brothel in Margaret Maytom Avenue, Durban North, on January 4. A body identified by her mother as hers, was discovered two days later on a farm.

DURBAN - THE case involving murdered Durban North woman Siam Lee has been escalated to the provincial detective task team for further investigation.





DNA results of a body thought to be that of Lee, 20, are still outstanding and her body has yet to be positively identified by authorities.





However, her mother, Carmen Nan Lee, said the charred body of a woman discovered in New Hanover was Lee’s.





Police sources this week revealed the case had been escalated from the Durban North police station to the provincial detective task team. Due to the delay with the DNA results, it was unclear when the body would be released for burial.





Specialised experts had to be brought in to deal with Lee’s body due to the extent it had been burnt, said family friend Sue Foster.





Last Wednesday, private investigators nabbed suspect Philani Ntuli, 29, at his Assagay, Hillcrest, home. Ntuli appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday and was expected back in court this coming Friday.





The businessman faces a raft of charges‚ including murder‚ fraud, reckless and negligent driving, as well as kidnapping.





Meanwhile, a social media group - Justice for Siam - has started a fund-raising drive to ensure a dignified funeral. The Facebook page has 3 600 members and has so far raised R9 500, says Simmone Bouch, who is helping. “We need R15 000.”





The group also plans to raise funds for Anchor’s Hope, a charity Lee reportedly wanted to assist. It helps abused sex workers.



