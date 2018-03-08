Private investigator Brad Nathanson arrests a man who police had been searching for in connection with the murder of Siam Lee. Picture: Brad Nathanson Investigations/Facebook

DURBAN - The bail application for the man accused of murdering Durban North woman Siam Lee, 20, has been postponed to April.

The man is charged with murder, rape and a host of other charges. He will return to the Durban Magistrates Court on April 17, 19 and 20.

The bail application which began in court on Wednesday saw the 29-year-old accused testifying about his personal life, business activities and the events that took place on the day of his arrest.

The accused told court he had been subjected to torture and assault at the hands of private investigator Brad Nathanson.

Nathanson and his team of private investigators, were asked to leave court after defence attorney Martin Krog made a request to Magistrate Mohamed Motala. The request was granted on the basis that Nathanson and his team would be potential witnesses later on in the case.

Read more: Private investigators kicked out in Siam Lee case

The accused, who cannot be named, said he intended pleading not guilty to the charges against him. He faces 16 counts including murder, rape and kidnapping. Lee was murdered after she had been abducted from an alleged brothel on Margaret Maytom Avenue on January 4.

Her charred body was found on a farm in New Hanover, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, two days later after she went missing.

In court on Thursday, the state questioned the accused on his business activities and alleged one of his Joburg based companies was involved in a case involving the release of toxic fumes, which the Department of Environmental affairs, intended to charge him for.

Read more: #SiamLee accused had been in hot water with government

Details pertaining to Lee's alleged abduction are yet to emerge in court.

SUNDAY TRIBUNE