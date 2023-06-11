Sid Sriram promises a spectacular concert

Indian Carnatic musician, music producer, playback singer and songwriter Sid Sriram promises his South African fans a spectacular concert that will remain etched in their memories for a lifetime. The India-born, California-raised musician will arrive in Durban this week for his concert at the Durban ICC on June 17.

The Bollywood playback star, who has millions of fans worldwide, is acclaimed for his Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam songs, but is also making waves as an R&B and soul singer. Sriram, 33, said that, while this would be his first time in South Africa, it would certainly not be his last, as he would love to make regular visits to the country. “I want to meet my thousands of fans who have helped keep my music alive in South Africa. I want to personally thank them for their love and support.

“This will be a hi-tech, high-energy, electrifying concert with the very best in sound, lighting and special effects. Fans in South Africa can look forward to something spectacular that will be etched in their memories for a lifetime,” he said. Sriram garnered worldwide fame after the song Adiye was featured in the film Kadal. “While every song I have recorded quickly became a hit, some stand out more than others.”

He said most local fans would be familiar with Yaar Azhaippadhu, Kannaana Kanney, Inkem Inked Inkem Kaavalae, Kanja Poovu Kannala, Nee Kannodu, Ennadi Maayavi Nee, Yaen Yennai Pirindhaai, Yennai Maatrum Kadhale, Unna Nenachu, Maruvaarthai, Nee Nenacha, Anbae Peranbae, Thalli Pogathey, Kalaavathi, Teliyade Teliyade, Aditi Bhavaraju, Priyathama, Samajavaragamana, Yemunnave Pilla, Okey Oka Lokam, Urike Urike, and Srivalli. “I will sing as many of these as possible, together with the recently released Nee Singam Dhan from the movie Pathu Thala, for which I had the great privilege to once again team up with AR Rahman,” he said. Sriram will be accompanied by his father, who is also his manager and takes care of all the arrangements for his performances.

He said he would like to take a walk on Durban’s beaches while he was in the city. “I hope to spend a few days after the show touring your beautiful country. I also want to go on a game drive, as I love wildlife. Hopefully, I will also get the chance to have a bunny chow, which I have heard so much about,” said Sriram. “Sid has been very specific about the brand of the equipment he wants. The sound system is a full set-up of L-Acoustics, the benchmark for pro audio sound. Lighting fixtures are high-end, as requested by Sid’s design team.