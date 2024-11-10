Slain councillor’s widow disappointed with police investigation

THE family of Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, the slain chief whip for the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Umngeni Municipality, has expressed disappointment and frustration over the police's sluggish pace in bringing the main murder suspects to justice. Although an alleged hired hitman has been arrested, the family feels the investigation has stalled, leaving them in a state of uncertainty and fear.

During a court appearance on Friday at the Howick Magistrate Court, the hitman, whose identity remains undisclosed for legal reasons, was remanded into custody after the case was postponed to November 25 for further investigation. His arrest—a significant, albeit solitary, development in the case—comes following months of pressure from private investigators and the DA aimed at expediting the process. Ndlovu was killed in December last year. He was shot in front of his family in what is believed to be in retaliation for his whistle blowing efforts against corruption involving the theft of electricity equipment and illicit electricity supply.

Speaking on behalf of Ndlovu's widow, Pretty, Afri-Forum chief investigator Andrew Leask voiced his frustration at the lack of progress in apprehending all those involved in the conspiracy. "We have many concerns that in this instance they are dealing with the low-level so-called triggerman," Leask said outside the court. He added, “We are not happy with the progress of the case," he expressed, noting that the investigation has dragged on for nearly a year.”

He said the absence of additional suspects undermined the idea of thorough investigative work, particularly when intelligence had previously suggested a traditional leader might have orchestrated the crime. Leask has taken on a "watch and brief" role, ensuring that Ndlovu's family remains informed about any developments. He said Ndlovu’s widow Pretty and their children were in fear for their lives, and were forced to leave their home for safety reasons.

"They are still extremely concerned about their safety,” said Leask, highlighting the palpable tension that remains in the air. Notably absent from the court proceedings on Friday were several prominent DA figures, including provincial leader Francois Rodgers and Umngeni Municipality Mayor Chris Pappas, who had attended the suspect's previous hearing. The courtroom was filled primarily with Ndlovu's relatives and supporters wearing DA shirts, while the relatives of the suspect chose not to comment, instead silently observing from the back.