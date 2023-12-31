Slain lensman’s family wait for justice

Durban — While there has been nothing festive about this season for the family of Independent Media photo journalist Bongani Mbatha, the office of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is hopeful that the truth will out, because “the wheels of justice always turn”. Mbatha’s sister, Zanele Mbatha, said Christmas was sad without him.

The seasoned photographer was gunned down at his home in Hammarsdale in July. His mother and nephew were inside the house at the time. Mbatha’s body was found a few steps from the door of his home. A boy saw his body and told his father. There have been no arrests. Mbatha was the breadwinner, and took care of his mother and young son.

“I think about him all the time,” Zanele said. “I think about our banter, and my heart sinks when I think of his son who had to spend Christmas without him. “It feels like he was killed just yesterday.

“As I sit in his room with the door open, I still expect him to walk in. “Our mother was strong after he died, but now I can see her drifting away in thought. I can see how much of a gaping hole his death has left her with,” Zanele said. “When I go to his grave, I speak to him and ask him to come to me in a dream and show me something that can reveal who killed him,” she said.

“No matter how long it takes, we want justice for him. “Bongani was the kindest and quietest person. It boggles my mind as to who would want him dead,” she said. Zanele said the police had taken Mbatha’s cellphone at the time in the hopes of finding clues that might shed light on his killers, or their motives.

However, she said she had been told that the phone had still not been examined. Zanele said that the police had also floated a theory with the family about why he had been killed, but there was little evidence to back that up. Zanele Mbatha, while frustrated that her brother’s killer has not yet been arrested, is hopeful that he will be found and brought to book. Picture: Khaya Ngwenya The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) executive director, Reggy Moalusi, said that they expected the police to work round-the-clock to find and prosecute the killer/s.

He said that Sanef had had meaningful engagements with the leadership of the SAPS, led by Minister Bheki Cele. “Sanef has always condoned speedy investigations and prosecutions relating to journalists. We would like to see such a speedy resolution of Bongani’s murder, which we are still shocked about,” said Moalusi. Mbatha’s murder was initially investigated by the Mpumalanga SAPS, but the case was then transferred to the provincial Organised Crime Unit.

Police spokesperson, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed that the matter was still being investigated. Mbatha was well known for documenting news and events through his photography, and the news of his killing was widely condemned. The office of the King urged anyone with information relating to Mbatha’s murder to contact the police.

“We appreciate the efforts by the police in fighting and preventing violent crimes. The SAPS has the capability to find and expose the perpetrators, it might not be today or tomorrow, but the wheels of justice always turn,” said spokesperson Prince Africa Zulu. “We, therefore, urge our affected communities to remain calm and allow the law to play its role. “His Majesty remains hopeful that evil will be defeated at last.