Slain MUT lecturer begged for his life before his throat was slit “like a goat”

Slain Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) Engineering lecturer begged for his life before his throat was slit. This was according to Sihle Mkhize one of the accused in the murder case of Chanlall Dwarika.

Dwarika, 61, an electrical engineering lecturer at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT), was conducting maintenance work at a property in Sea Cow Lake that he rented out when he was kidnapped on May 28. CCTV footage from the area showed Dwarika speaking to three men, who then forced him into the rear of his Honda CRV. When he failed to return home, his family reported him missing to the police. His pictures were circulated on social media and MUT held a press briefing calling for his safe return. But after a six-day search, his body was found in bushes in Inanda on June 3.

The post-mortem results revealed that his throat had been slit and partially decapitated. Mkhize told the Durban High Court during cross-examination this week that Kwanele Makhaye, accused number 3, forced him to commit the crime. He said he got into the car when Makhaye had already kidnapped Dwarika, but he had not noticed him at the time.

Mkhize denied that Dwarika was assaulted and forced to increase the limit of his bank card before they took him to the bushes in iNanda where they killed him. Mkhize, Siyabonga Mahaye, Thobani Mhlongo, and Makhaye are charged with kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and murder. Mkhize told the court that when he initially got into Dwarika’s Honda SUV, his co-accused was driving and he sat in the front seat.

He said Dwarika was seated at the back and he did not speak until Mhlongo and Makhaye decided that Dwarika should be killed because he was later going to use the robbery and kidnapping against them. “That is when Dwarika said we must go to Verulam (his house) and his wife would give them money,” he said. He said on their way to the bushes they picked someone up Slate (Mahaye) and they drove there.

Mkhize said he kept begging Makhaye to take him back home because he had work the following day and he did not agree with the killing. As he stood in the dock, Mkhize got emotional and the court interpreter offered him a tissue. He declined Judge Khosi Hadebe’s offer to take a break and continued with his testimony.

Mkhize said when they got into the bushes, his co-accused alighted from the vehicle. “Accused three (Makhaye) told me to alight from the vehicle. I listened to whatever they were saying to me because Makhaye had a gun with him,” he said. He said Mhlongo was holding Dwarika and had a knife on his neck.

“Accused three (Makhaye) tripped him and he fell. Slate and Makhaye were holding Dwarika’s hands and that is when Mhlongo slit his throat,” he said. After listening to this version, State senior prosecutor advocate Krishen Shah said Mkhize had an opportunity to leave when they had parked at the garage before they went to the iNanda bushes and not participate in the murder. He put it to Mkhize that he enjoyed Dwarika’s money and watched his co-accused assault him for his bank card and pin but what he did not agree with was the killing part.

Mkhize denied that Dwarika was assaulted while he was in the car. Shah further reminded Mkhize that on the following day after the murder, he confessed to his boss, “Daren”, who was also a state witness. “You told Daren that they stole a black Honda van and they killed him like a goat?” Mkhize said yes and said he had realised that the car was stolen when his co-accused decided that Dwarika must be killed.

Judge Hadebe asked Mkhize if he did not find it strange that the owner of the car was seated at the back and that he was the boss of his co-accused. He said it was not normal. She asked him why he did not go to the police after his boss had advised him to but Mkhize said he was scared because he thought his co-accused would kill him.

“I had experienced them brutally killing someone,” he said, In closing arguments, Shah asked the court to convict accused 1 and 3 as they were charged. Legal Aid counsel representing Mkhize asked the court to evaluate evidence as his client did not participate in all the offences.