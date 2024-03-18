Splashy Fen festival to feature mixed bag of acts

Durban — Fans are in for a musical treat at the Splashy Fen Music Festival, set to take place over the Easter weekend. The event will feature six international acts to complement a selection of top local artists.

Headlining the festival will be the hit-making American rock band American Authors, while The Dreggs from Australia, Casey Lowry from the United Kingdom, Nordista Freeze and Felipe Baldomir, as well as Zimbabwe’s Black Mamba Man will also be performing. Since its inception in 1990, the Splashy Fen Music Festival has hosted a range of diverse South African artists, as well as a curated selection of international acts who travel from far and wide to perform among the unforgettable foothills of the Drakensberg. While the festival’s early focus was folk and light rock, it now includes African music styles, light rock, pop and electro.

Festival organiser Stu Berry says the line-up is not to be missed. “We’ll be bringing back some of the firm favourites again this year – artists who brought the magic at last year’s festival and made a great impression on the fans. “We’ll also be seeing favourites like South Africa’s very own Parlotones, who fans would not have heard from in a long time.

“We like to mix up the music offering, making sure everyone enjoys every moment of the festival.” The main stage line-up mixes current South African favourites, such as the eclectic Hot Water, Rubber DUC and Tanner Wareham with a special performance by the Parlotones. Also performing will be Jozi’s 4am and Durban’s Veranda Panda, and global favourites, the Ndlovu Youth Choir, to name a few. Splashy Fen 2024 will take place over the traditional Easter weekend, from March 28 to April 1.