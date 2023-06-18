Stabbed student had hope for a better life

DURBAN - The family of Thulebuka Maphumulo, a University of Zululand student who was killed on campus, said he had been their hope for a better life.

Maphumulo, 22, a third-year accounting student, was stabbed at the UniZulu West Residence last week Saturday. It is alleged that Maphumulo and his killer, also a student at the university, got into an argument over money. Lindiwe Ngcamu, Maphumulo’s aunt, said he was always well-behaved, loved school and was an avid churchgoer.

“All he ever talked about was how he planned to uplift his family and live a better life after finishing his studies. He was looking forward to many great things. We have really suffered a great loss,” she said. Ngcamu said Maphumalo’s parents were struggling to cope with his death and they all hoped for justice to be served. Lefa Mkhonto, media and liaison officer for the Student Representative Council at the university, said that Maphumulo succumbed to his injuries after a clash with another student.

“It is not yet clear how much was owed to the suspect, but he allegedly stabbed Maphumulo after a minor clash on the university premises. The suspect took out a knife and then stabbed him multiple times. Maphumulo ran to the gate where the security guards were, trying to get help, but it was too late,” he said. Mkhonto said the suspect attempted to run away but was apprehended by the school security and handed over to the police. He recommended intervention measures be put in place.

“We encourage the university to continuously monitor their cameras and all the activities that take place on campus so that when there are clashes of this nature, they can be quickly detected and the nearest security forces can act on it. The institution should also increase the number of security members so that they will be able to patrol regularly and act timeously,” said Mkhonto. In a statement released by the management of the university, it said they were still in shock. “It is regrettable that whilst every reasonable measure is taken to provide a safe environment for students, isolated incidents tragically occur beyond the university’s control,” read the statement.

Condolences and prayers were relayed to the family of the deceased, while students and staff affected were encouraged to use counselling services available. The statement said that they were committed to fully co-operating with the police in their investigation into the matter and that the suspect had since been suspended from all activities at the university pending the finalisation of a disciplinary hearing. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshuinda confirmed the incident and that the Mtunzini police were investigating.