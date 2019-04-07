Chevarra Hansraj, 23, was awarded 93% which is the highest mark ever recorded for an MSc completed in one year in the College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. Zanele Zulu African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - A physics boffin with a fascination with the behaviour of celestial objects, Chevarra Hansraj, attained the highest MSc mark in the history of the University of KwaZulu-Natal. The astrophysics graduate eclipsed the rest of her class by achieving 93% in her MSc in astrophysics, specialising in general relativity.

Hansraj, 23, said she had a fascination with how celestial objects like stars formed and developed.

“I grew up learning about Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking which nurtured my fascination for astrophysics.

“One of the highlights of my life was listening to a live talk delivered by Hawking at a conference in Rome, three years before his passing,” said Hansraj.

Hansraj’s MSc thesis called, “Semi-tetrad decomposition of spacetime with conformal symmetry,” is within the realm of relativistic astrophysics.

She is working on extending the results which were discovered throughout her doctoral research and on the significant physical implications the results would have in the future.

“The end goal is essentially to advance our understanding of astrophysical phenomena by detecting exact solutions of Einstein’s equations for the betterment of science and mankind,” she said.

Hansraj said that she loved to learn and relishes every aspect of the research process, from the initial reading to the many calculations, analysis, drafts, corrections and finally to the end result.

“Making headway in a problem and also finding new areas to work on within the current space is something that really excites me.

“The future is filled with questions waiting to be answered,” said Hansraj.

UKZN spokesperson Indumathie Moodley said it was the university’s highest recorded mark from a student who has completed their MSc in a single year.

The country will host the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) project thus making astrophysics a hot topic.

The SKA project is an international effort to build the world’s largest radio telescope, with a square kilometre of collecting area.